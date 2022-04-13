Technology News
loading

NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus

The estimated diameter of this comet's nucleus is approximately 80 miles across.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 April 2022 13:15 IST
NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus

Photo Credit: NASA

The nucleus is almost 50 times bigger than found in most known comets

Highlights
  • The comet is moving towards the edge of the solar system
  • The mass of this comet's nucleus is estimated to be 500 trillion tons
  • It will be closest to sun after 2031

Scientists are all eyes on the behemoth comet, C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein). NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has determined that the nucleus of this comet is the largest ever found. The estimated diameter of this comet's nucleus is approximately 80 miles across. According to astronomers, the nucleus is almost 50 times bigger than found in most known comets. Scientists estimate that the mass of this comet's nucleus is around 500 trillion tons. That is a hundred thousand times more than the mass of a typical comet found much closer to the Sun.

Comet C/2014 UN271 is currently moving towards the edge of the solar system at a staggering speed of 22,000 miles per hour. Even when it's closest to the Sun, it will be one billion miles away from the star. And, this is not supposed to happen any time before 2031.

The new study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and co-author of the new study, said in a statement, “This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system.”

He added, “We've always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is.”

Astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein discovered the comet C/2014 UN271 in archival images from the Dark Energy Survey at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile

The paper's lead author Man-To Hui of the Macau University of Science and Technology, Taipa, Macau, said, “We guessed the comet might be pretty big, but we needed the best data to confirm this.”

Hui and his team studied the brightness of the comet nucleus from radio observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. The team compared it with the new Hubble measurements. They found the Hubble measurements were close to the estimates from ALMA. But they found it to be bigger and darker.

While measuring this comet, scientists faced the challenge of discriminating the solid nucleus from the huge dusty coma enveloping it.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, Comet, Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet
Oppo A57 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Bitcoin, Ether See Profits As Crypto Market Shows Some Recovery Amid Economic Slowdown

Related Stories

NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  2. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  3. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  4. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  5. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  7. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  8. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  9. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
  10. New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.