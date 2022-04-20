Technology News
loading

NASA Uses 'Holoportation' to Send 3D Hologram of Doctor to Space: Here's How It Works

Holograms of Dr Schmid and his team members were created and transmitted onto the ISS.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 April 2022 11:28 IST
NASA Uses 'Holoportation' to Send 3D Hologram of Doctor to Space: Here's How It Works

Photo Credit: ESA/ Thomas Pesquet

NASA flight surgeon Dr Josef Schmid and his team were 'holoported' to the ISS from Earth

Highlights
  • NASA used "holoportation" to virtually send Dr Josef Schmid up to the ISS
  • Microsoft has been using holoportation since 2016
  • NASA plans to use holoportation for two-way space communication

NASA recently announced that it has tested a communication technology called “holoportation” — a word that sounds like it is straight out of a sci-fi movie with little relevance to daily life. However, the word is a combination of “hologram" and "teleportation." In October last year, NASA used this innovative 3D technology to “holoport” its flight surgeon Dr Josef Schmid onto the International Space Station while he remained physically present on Earth.

The technology created 3D holograms of Dr Schmid and his team members and then transmitted them onto the space station for what appeared to be a live interaction with astronauts. Holoportation allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted live anywhere in real-time, Schmid said. In fact, if it is combined with mixed reality displays such as Microsoft's HoloLens, the technology allows users to see, hear, and interact with remote participants in 3D as if they were present in the same physical space, NASA said in a statement released earlier this month.

holoportation nasa esa thomas pesquet inline holoportation josef schmid

NASA flight surgeon, Dr. Josef Schmid gives a space greeting after being holoported on the ISS on October 8, 2021
Photo Credit: ESA/ Thomas Pesquet

It is worth noting that the technology used for holoportation isn't new. Microsoft has been using it since at least 2016. Meanwhile, NASA was the first to use holoortation in such an extreme and remote environment as space, in 2021.

“This is a completely new manner of human communication across vast distances,” Schmid said. “Our physical body is not there, but our human entity absolutely is there.”

NASA plans to use this technology extensively on future space missions for two-way communication where people on Earth are holoported to space and astronauts are placed back on Earth — for medical, psychiatric, and family conferences and to bring VIPs onto the space station to interact with astronauts. There is also the possibility of combining this technology with augmented reality, according to the space agency.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Holoportation, Space Station
Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire, Denies Link With Electric Scooters
Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election

Related Stories

NASA Uses 'Holoportation' to Send 3D Hologram of Doctor to Space: Here's How It Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Airtel Reduced Amazon Prime Membership Validity With Postpaid Plans
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
  8. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  9. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Electric Vehicle in India Starting in 2025
  10. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch in India This April: Price, Launch Details, Specifications and Features
  3. NASA Video Shows Comet Borisov Visiting From Outside Our Solar System
  4. NASA Uses 'Holoportation' to Send 3D Hologram of Doctor to Space: Here's How It Works
  5. iQoo Z6 4G India Launch Tipped for April 27, Price, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Spotted in Renders; OnePlus 10R to Feature 2 Charging Variants
  7. Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets April 26 OTT Release Date on Netflix
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Bag Small Gains, Usher Most Cryptocurrencies Upwards on Price Charts
  9. Toshiba Stops Accepting New Orders, Investments in Russia
  10. Tesla Car to Be Powered by Printed Solar Panels on a 15,000-Km Road Trip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.