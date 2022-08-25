Technology News
loading

NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon

Spectrometers can reveal the chemical properties of matter by identifying the spectra or wavelength of light that touched it.

Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2022 11:55 IST
NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon

Photo Credit: NASA/Michael Giunto

Researchers believe that the laser can power a handheld device

Highlights
  • Laser can be used to develop instrument called heterodyne spectrometer
  • Capable of zooming in on particular frequencies to confirm water presence
  • Can be used in future missions to explore Moon, Mars, and beyond

It has been previously concluded and confirmed that Moon has some amount of water on it. However, the technologies that indicated the presence of water are unable to tell if it is water, hydrogen ions or hydroxyl. To plug the gap, an engineer, from the US space agency NASA, has developed a tiny yet high-powered laser that can help locate water sources on our Lunar neighbour. This laser can be used to develop an instrument called a heterodyne spectrometer, which would be capable of zooming in on particular frequencies and confirming the presence of water on the surface of the Moon. Researchers believe that the laser can power a handheld device that can be used in future missions to explore Moon, Mars, and even beyond it.

Spectrometers can reveal the chemical properties of matter by identifying the spectra or wavelength of light that touched it. While most of these instruments work in broad sections of the spectrum, the heterodyne spectrometer focuses on a specific light frequency such as terahertz or infrared.

Water and other compounds that contain hydrogen emit photons in the terahertz frequency range, which is 2 trillion to 10 trillion cycles per second. A heterodyne spectrometer combines a local laser source with incoming light and helps measure the difference between the laser source and the combined wavelength. This measurement in turn gives accurate readings between the sub-band widths of the spectrum.

Traditionally, used lasers excite electrons within an atom's outer shell to generate light. The frequency of the light depends on the atom and the energy required to excite one electron. But, these lasers fail to perform in the terahertz gap or the spectrum between infrared and microwave.

“The problem with existing laser technology is that no materials have the right properties to produce a terahertz wave,” said engineer Dr Bulcha.

To overcome this problem, the team of researchers used the Goddard technology. They are working to develop quantum cascade lasers that produce photons with each electron transition event by utilising some unique quantum-scale physics of layered material having a width of just a few atoms.

In such materials, the laser produces photons in a specific frequency that is determined by the thickness of the alternating layers of semiconductors instead of elements in the material.

Besides this, the laser has a significantly small size that can enable researchers to fit it inside a 1U CubeSat the size of a teapot along with the processor, spectrometer hardware, and power supply.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, Laser
Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Wireless Charging Launched: All Details
Asus ROG Phone 6D Allegedly Appears on AnTuTu Benchmark, Tipped to Pack Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Related Stories

NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Apple to Host Special 'Far Out' Event on September 7: What to Expect
  3. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  4. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  5. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  6. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  8. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook: Report
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
  2. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook in CCI Probe Hearing: Report
  3. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  4. Pinocchio Trailer Offers First Look at the Wooden-Puppet Boy in Action
  5. NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6D Allegedly Appears on AnTuTu Benchmark, Tipped to Pack Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  7. Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Wireless Charging Launched: All Details
  8. BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses
  9. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Delayed to December 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods Takes Its March Slot
  10. Moto G72 Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.