Technology News
loading

NASA-Funded Technology for Future Missions May Charge EVs in 5 Minutes on Earth

EV charging times currently vary widely, from 20 minutes at a station to hours using an at-home charging station.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 7 October 2022 18:08 IST
NASA-Funded Technology for Future Missions May Charge EVs in 5 Minutes on Earth

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Bixusas

"subcooled flow boiling" technique results in greatly improved heat transfer effectiveness

Highlights
  • NASA missions may charge an electric car in just five minutes on Earth
  • NASA co-developed technology with researchers at Purdue University
  • "subcooled flow boiling" technology improves heat transfer effectiveness

A new NASA-funded technology for future space missions may charge an electric car in just five minutes on Earth, paving the way for increased adoption of such vehicles, the US space agency said.

Researchers at Purdue University, US developed the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) to enable two-phase fluid flow and heat transfer experiments to be conducted in the long-duration microgravity environment on the International Space Station (ISS).

The new "subcooled flow boiling" technique results in greatly improved heat transfer effectiveness compared to other approaches and could be used to control the temperatures of future systems in space.

This technology can also have applications on Earth: It could make owning an electric car more appealing, the researchers said.

Currently, charging times vary widely, from 20 minutes at a station alongside a roadway to hours using an at-home charging station.

Lengthy charging times and charger location are both cited as major concerns of people who are considering electric vehicle ownership.

Reducing the charging time for electric vehicles to five minutes — an industry goal — will require charging systems to provide current at 1,400A.

Currently, advanced chargers only deliver currents up to 520A, and most chargers available to consumers support currents of less than 150A.

However, charging systems providing 1,400A will generate significantly more heat than current systems, and will require improved methods to control temperature.

Recently, the team applied the technique learned from the NASA FBCE experiments to the electric vehicle charging process.

Using this new technology, dielectric — non-electrically conducting — liquid coolant is pumped through the charging cable, where it captures the heat generated by the current-carrying conductor.

Subcooled flow boiling allows the team to deliver 4.6 times the current of the fastest available electric vehicle chargers on the market today by removing up to 24.22kWs of heat, the researchers said.

The charging cable can provide 2,400A, which is far beyond the 1,400A required to reduce time required to charge an electric car to five minutes, they said.

"Application of this new technology resulted in unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles," the researchers added.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, EV, Earth, Space
iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance

Related Stories

NASA-Funded Technology for Future Missions May Charge EVs in 5 Minutes on Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked: All Details
  2. Older Pixels to Get Some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Features With Upcoming Update
  3. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  5. Should You Buy a 4G Phone Now That 5G Has Been Launched in India?
  6. Moto G32 5G, Motorla Maui Design, Specifications Leaked: Reports
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  8. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Faces Another Probe as CCI Alleges Unfair Revenue Sharing Terms
  2. Google Faces Another Probe by CCI After Allegations of Unfair Revenue Sharing Terms
  3. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings to Begin From October 10
  4. US President Joe Biden Signs Order to Implement EU-US Data Privacy Framework
  5. Grayscale Looking to Grab Bear Market Opportunities in Crypto Mining
  6. Celsius CEO and Other Execs Cashed Out Up to $23 Million Before Filing for Bankruptcy
  7. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Launch in December, Vivo S16 Lineup Moved to 2023
  8. CBDC: RBI to Commence Pilot Launch of E-Rupee for Specific Use Cases
  9. NASA-Funded Technology for Future Missions May Charge EVs in 5 Minutes on Earth
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.