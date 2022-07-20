Technology News
loading

NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development

NASA's VIPER is tasked with observing and quantifying the presence of ice in the moon’s South Pole, and water underneath the surface. 

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:52 IST
NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development

This is the second time the mission has been delayed.

American space agency NASA on Tuesday announced that it will delay the launch of its water-hunting VIPER Moon rover by a year in a bid to allow more time to develop a landing vehicle for the mission. 

According to a statement by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) was set to launch in November 2023, however, now that launch date has been slipped to November 2024 in order to allow more time for ground testing the Griffin lander that will deliver VIPER to the lunar South pole. 

NASA selected Astrobotic, a Pittsburg company, as the commercial partner to develop VIPER and the Griffin lander for this mission in 2020, through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS) initiative. VIPER is tasked with observing and quantifying the presence of ice in the moon's South Pole, and water underneath the surface. 

“The additional tests aim to reduce the overall risk to VIPER's delivery to the Moon,” the space agency explained in a press note. 

Also Read | NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots Hair Ball-Like Object On Mars

This is the second time the mission has been delayed. Back in 2020, NASA announced that additional time would be used for “upgrades” to the water-hunting rover. 

VIPER rover is about the size of a golf cart and weighs just less than 1,000 pounds. As per Independent, the rover will use its 3.28-foot-long drill to sample lunar regolith and search for water across various types of the lunar terrain, including craters where deep shadows could have preserved water ice for billions of years. 

Notably, the mission is a key part of NASA's Artemis program, which is scheduled to launch in 2025 and aims to return humans to the moon. The presence of water could be key in establishing the long-term presence of humans on the lunar surface, and it could also play a role in human space exploration into deeper reaches of the solar system. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, NASA, Moon rover
Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak

Related Stories

NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.