Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon

China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon

China made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013, and expects to launch rockets to send astronauts to the moon towards the end of the decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2022 18:10 IST
China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon

NASA plans to send a crewed mission to orbit the moon in 2024

Highlights
  • NASA chief said China's space programme was a military one
  • He added China had stolen ideas and technology from others
  • NASA plans to make a crewed landing near the lunar south pole by 2025

China on Monday rejected as an irresponsible smear a warning from the chief of NASA that China might "take over" the moon as part of a military programme, saying it has always called for the building of a community of nations in outer space.

China has stepped up the pace of its space programme in the past decade, with exploration of the moon a focus. China made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013 and expects to launch rockets powerful enough to send astronauts to the moon towards the end of this decade.

"We must be very concerned that China is landing on the moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out'," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told German newspaper Bild in an interview published on Saturday.

The U.S. space agency chief said China's space programme was a military one and that China had stolen ideas and technology from others.

"This is not the first time that the head of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoken irresponsibly about China," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The U.S. side has constantly constructed a smear campaign against China's normal and reasonable outer space endeavours, and China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks."

China has always promoted the building of a shared future for humanity in outer space and opposed its weaponisation and any arms race in space, he said.

NASA, under its Artemis programme, plans to send a crewed mission to orbit the moon in 2024 and make a crewed landing near the lunar south pole by 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Solana-Backed Crema Finance Loses $8.78 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in Hack Attack

Related Stories

China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  2. Moto G42 First Impressions: Looks Familiar
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  8. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Warns E-Commerce Websites Sale of Wireless Jammers, Network Boosters Illegal Without Permission
  2. China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
  3. Solana-Backed Crema Finance Loses $8.78 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in Hack Attack
  4. Crypto Lending Firm Celsius Lays Off 25 Percent Staff Amid Tumbling Market Situation: Reports
  5. Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility
  6. Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Quick-Release Wristbands, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased
  9. Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Remove the Spaces Button, Customise Navigation Bar
  10. Zomato Shares Fall Over 20 Percent After Blinkit Acquisition Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.