Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's Capstone Satellite Breaks From Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon Ahead of Upcoming Artemis Program

NASA's Capstone Satellite Breaks From Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon Ahead of Upcoming Artemis Program

It will take another four months for NASA's Capstone satellite to reach the Moon, as it cruises along using minimal energy.

By Associated Press | Updated: 5 July 2022 09:55 IST
NASA's Capstone Satellite Breaks From Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon Ahead of Upcoming Artemis Program

Photo Credit: Agence France-Presse

This is a crucial step in NASA's plan of landing astronauts on the Moon again.

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab launched the satellite from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula
  • The satellite will take another four months to reach the moon
  • NASA said that the mission cost around $32.7 million

A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again.

It's been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite. It was launched six days ago from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula by the company Rocket Lab in one of their small Electron rockets. It will take another four months for the satellite to reach the moon, as it cruises along using minimal energy.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck told The Associated Press it was hard to put his excitement into words.

“It's probably going to take a while to sink in. It's been a project that has taken us two, two-and-a-half years and is just incredibly, incredibly difficult to execute,” he said. “So to see it all come together tonight and see that spacecraft on its way to the moon, it's just absolutely epic.”

Beck said the relatively low cost of the mission — NASA put it at $32.7 million (roughly Rs. 260 crore) — marked the beginning of a new era for space exploration.

“For some tens of millions of dollars, there is now a rocket and a spacecraft that can take you to the Moon, to asteroids, to Venus, to Mars,” Beck said. “It's an insane capability that's never existed before.”

If the rest of the mission is successful, the Capstone satellite will send back vital information for months as the first to take a new orbit around the moon called a near-rectilinear halo orbit: a stretched-out egg shape with one end of the orbit passing close to the moon and the other far from it.

Eventually, NASA plans to put a space station called Gateway into the orbital path, from which astronauts can descend to the moon's surface as part of its Artemis program.

Beck said the advantage of the new orbit is that it minimises fuel use and allows the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

The Electron rocket that launched on June 28 from New Zealand was carrying a second spacecraft called Photon, which separated after nine minutes. The satellite was carried for six days in Photon, with the spacecraft's engines firing periodically to raise its orbit farther and farther from Earth.

A final engine burst on Monday allowed Photon to break from Earth's gravitational pull and send the satellite on its way. The plan now is for the 25kg satellite to far overshoot the moon before falling back into the new lunar orbit on November 13. The satellite will use tiny amounts of fuel to make a few planned trajectory course corrections along the way.

Beck said they would decide over the coming days what to do with Photon, which had completed its tasks and still had a bit of fuel left in the tank.

“There's a number of really cool missions that we can actually do with it," Beck said.

For the mission, NASA teamed up with two commercial companies: California-based Rocket Lab and Colorado-based Advanced Space, which owns and operates the Capstone satellite.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Rocket Lab, Moon
Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With a Larger Display

Related Stories

NASA's Capstone Satellite Breaks From Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon Ahead of Upcoming Artemis Program
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12S Series Goes Official With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  7. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support Launched: Details
  9. Watch the Chilling Trailer for Netflix’s True Crime Series Indian Predator
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Capstone Satellite Breaks From Earth’s Orbit, Heads Towards Moon Ahead of Upcoming Artemis Program
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With a Larger Display
  3. Study Explains Blinking Gamma-Ray Bursts Using Falling Stardust, Unsteady Jets
  4. Redmi Teases K Series Smartphone in India, Could Launch K50i Soon
  5. China Opposes NASA Official's Remark Calling Its Space Mission as a Military Program
  6. UK Proposes to Strengthen Internet Laws to Fight Russian Disinformation
  7. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package(SIP), Heart Rate Monitoring Not Expected
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display, Dolby Vision Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Said to Have Complied With Ministry of Electronics and IT's Final Notice
  10. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support, Always-on Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.