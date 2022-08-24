Technology News
loading

NASA Prepares Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Planned August 29 Launch

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, according to NASA

By David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2022 03:23 IST
NASA Prepares Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Planned August 29 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/@NASA

NASA has set backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5 for Artemis I

Highlights
  • Artemis I is set to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center on August 29
  • NASA's Artemis I test flight readiness review was conducted on Monday
  • Artemis I is the first step in NASA's plans to send humans to the Moon

NASA is preparing for Artemis I, the launch of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, along with the Orion spacecraft for astronauts, which is set to blast off on August 29. The US space agency is readying to test its flight system that is designed to send astronauts back to the Moon, decades after it completed its Apollo missions. NASA is preparing for the next generation of space travel. The agency's SLS spacecraft is the latest vertical launch system developed by NASA.

Earlier this week, NASA completed a flight readiness review for the Artemis I launch, ahead of the scheduled test flight on August 29. The flight administrators met at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and confirmed that the mission was ready for launch. The SLS-Orion spacecraft is expected to blast off on Monday. 

Artemis I is just the beginning for NASA, and the agency's test flight is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions. The uncrewed flight test will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, according to NASA as it plans to return humans to the Moon and explore more of the lunar surface.

Last week, NASA's SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived on at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a 10-hour journey that began from NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building. 

According to NASA, the space agency's engineers and technicians are currently working on configuring systems at the pad ahead of the launch. The SLS-Orion spacecraft is expected to launch on Monday at 8:33am EDT (6:03pm IST). 

Artemis I will stress test the SLS-Orion spacecraft's systems as part of NASA's plans to verify whether the system is ready to take astronauts to the moon, a goal the space agency is aiming to complete by 2025, ahead of its plans to send humans to other planets, including Mars. 

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artemis I, NASA, Space Launch System, SLS, Orion, SLS Orion
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Introduce New Series or Sub-Brand Aimed at Technology Enthusiasts

Related Stories

NASA Prepares Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Planned August 29 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  4. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  5. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  6. How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome
  7. How to Get Started With WhatsApp Business as a Business Owner
  8. Facebook's Aloha AI Voice Assistant Spotted in Messenger App
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. Mivi DuoPods F50 With 50 Hours of Playtime Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Prepares Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Planned August 29 Launch
  2. Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Introduce New Series or Sub-Brand Aimed at Technology Enthusiasts
  3. Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details
  4. WhatsApp Android Beta With Feature to Create Communities Rolling Out: Report
  5. Big Tech Firms Grilled by Parliamentary Panel Ahead of Upcoming Fair Competition Framework for Digital Markets
  6. iPhone 14 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  7. Meta Reportedly Files Motion to Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit for $37.5 Million: Details
  8. Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
  9. Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Security Chief Claims: Report
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.