Technology News
loading

NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details

NASA's teams have begun working through an issue with an engine bleed that prevented the launch of the Artemis I launch on Monday.

By David Delima |  Updated: 29 August 2022 18:45 IST
NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/@NASA

NASA had previously set backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5 for the Artemis I launch

Highlights
  • NASA's Artemis I launch was halted on Monday at 6:04pm IST
  • Artemis I is the first step in NASA's plans to put humans on the Moon
  • NASA is yet to announce the next launch date for its Artemis I

NASA announced on Monday that its Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft launch has been halted due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines. Minutes after the spacecraft was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier today, the US space agency explained that the launch of Artemis I — NASA's first step towards putting humans back on the Moon — had been scrubbed. Meanwhile the next launch date will be announced at a later stage, according to NASA.

The Artemis I launch director halted the attempt to launch Artemis I on Monday at 8:34am EDT (6:04pm IST), NASA communications specialist Rachel Kraft said in a post on the space agency's blog. According to NASA, both the Orion spacecraft, which is designed to carry astronauts to the Moon in the future, and the advanced Space Launch System (SLS) remained in a safe and stable configuration at the time the launch was halted. 

"Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data," the space agency explained.

"We don't launch until it's right," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated in a briefing, explaining the engine bleed issue affecting one of the engines. "You can't go, there are certain guidelines. And I think it's just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system and all those things have to work. And you don't want to light the candle, until it's ready to go," he added.

"We are stressing and testing this rocket and the spacecraft in a way that you would never do it with a human crew onboard. That's the purpose of a test flight," Nelson explained. 

NASA is expected to announce the next Artemis I launch date in the future, after the issues with the engine are resolved. The US space agency had previously set backup launch dates on September 2 and September 5 for the Artemis I launch, but it is currently unclear if the rocket will be ready for launch by that date. 

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis I
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms

Related Stories

NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  10. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Ava Labs CEO Denies CryptoLeaks Report Alleging Payout to Sue Competitors
  2. Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms
  3. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
  4. NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
  5. IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
  7. Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
  8. Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report
  9. Jio Platforms, Meta Launch JioMart on WhatsApp for Shopping: Details Here
  10. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.