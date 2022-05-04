Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts

NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts

This project will not just facilitate the ambitious Artemis programme but also future sample return and human exploration of the solar system

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 May 2022 19:19 IST
NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts

Photo Credit: NASA/ Robert Markowitz

The samples were brought back to Earth by Apollo 17 astronauts in December 1972

Highlights
  • Some lunar samples had already been shown to contain amino acids
  • Lunar samples had been kept in a freezer
  • NASA aims to bring back Mars samples collected by Perseverance Rover

Fifty years after NASA received samples of the lunar surface, scientists have begun studying it to prepare for the forthcoming Artemis missions to the Moon's South Pole. The samples were brought back to Earth by Apollo 17 astronauts in December 1972. Since then, the samples had been kept in a freezer. However, the process of carrying the samples from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, or any other similar facility was not easy. It took scientists four years to do so.

For this purpose, scientists began designing and retrofitting a facility to process the frozen Apollo 17 samples. They tried a new approach that they believe could be applied to future lunar missions. The research is part of the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Programme, or ANGSA.

NASA's Julie Mitchell, who led the project, said that they started this in early 2018, and had to overcome a lot of technical difficulties. This was viewed as a test run for preparing a facility for cold sample processing in the future.

Mitchell said this project will not just facilitate the ambitious Artemis programme, which is aimed at creating a sustainable human presence on the Moon, but also future sample return and human exploration of the solar system. In years to come, NASA plans to bring back rock samples from Mars that are being collected by its Perseverance rover.

 

Mitchell added that she felt blessed to be able to contribute in a small way by developing the capabilities to collect these materials, bring them home safely, and curate them for the long term.

There's something special about these lunar surface samples that haven't been analysed in nearly five decades, according to those currently working on this research. Some lunar samples had already been shown to contain amino acids, which are necessary for life on Earth. Scientists are now trying to figure out their origins and where they are present in the solar system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis, Lunar samples
Square Enix Sells Tomb Raider, Other Major Franchises to Help Fund Blockchain Projects
YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know

Related Stories

NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Online
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Autism-Linked Gene Mutation Reversed Using Lab-Grown Brain Experiment
  2. This Robot Chef Is Being Taught to 'Taste' Food as It Cooks, Just Like a Human, to Determine if It Is Properly Seasoned
  3. Play Date Between Bolivian River Dolphins and Anaconda Leaves Trail of Questions
  4. NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
  5. Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Machine Learning Program for Games Helps Develop Algorithm for Molecular Modelling
  7. Routers, Network Cameras From Netgear, Linksys, and Others Affected Due to DNS Poisoning Flaw
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro Tipped to Launch Soon, Colour Variants Leaked
  9. Sophos: 78 Percent of Indian Organisations Faced Ransomware Attacks in Last Year
  10. Mozilla Firefox 100 Brings Picture-in-Picture Subtitle Support, More Features to Desktop and Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.