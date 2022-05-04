Technology News
loading

NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards

Student teams from Decent Children Model Presidency School, Punjab and VIT, Tamil Nadu were selected among 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 May 2022 14:16 IST
NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards

Photo Credit: NASA

Students competing in NASA’s 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge work on building their rover

Highlights
  • Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner
  • High school and college teams competed in multiple categories
  • The challenge is managed by NASA's Office of STEM Engagement

Two Indian student groups have won the NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge to recognise a new generation of potential space explorers.

Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the High School division. The team from Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu was declared the winner in the College/University division in the Social Media Award, a media release said.

The challenge required US and international student teams to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. The teams also performed mission assignments, including sample retrievals and spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.

High school and college teams competed in multiple categories for design, documentation, and presentation, including the safety award, project review award, and many more.

"This year, students were asked to design a course that would mimic obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville," Aundra Brooks-Davenport, activity lead for the challenge at Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, said on Tuesday.

"Ensuring team safety was a major factor in developing the design of their own obstacles. We are excited about the virtual competition and the opportunity it provided our teams," Brooks-Davenport said.

The challenge is managed by NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. It uses challenges and competitions to further the agency's goal of encouraging students to pursue degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA
Swiggy to Begin Drone Delivery Trial in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Says Garuda Aerospace
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Date, Review, Cast, Tickets, Trailer, and More

Related Stories

NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  6. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  8. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
#Latest Stories
  1. Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out
  2. Twitter Says It's Testing New Circle Feature That Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets
  3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Graphics Launched
  4. NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards
  5. Swiggy to Begin Drone Delivery Trial in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Says Garuda Aerospace
  6. The Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower Is Set to Light Up the Skies. Here’s How to Get the Best Seat in the House
  7. OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras
  8. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator to Set Metaverse Headquarters, Partners The Sandbox
  9. Facebook-Owner Meta Opens Access to Large Language Model for AI Research
  10. Vitalik Buterin Believes Ethereum Layer 2 Transaction Fees Should Be as Low as 5 Cents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.