Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Study Reveals Connection Between Genetics and the Ability to Dance, Move in Sync With Music

Study Reveals Connection Between Genetics and the Ability to Dance, Move in Sync With Music

Researchers identified genetic alleles that were associated with beat synchronisation ability in a large-scale genome-wide association study.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 June 2022 18:51 IST
Study Reveals Connection Between Genetics and the Ability to Dance, Move in Sync With Music

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Chichi Onyekanne

According to the researchers, rhythm is influenced by many hundreds of genes

Highlights
  • Scientists have identified 69 genetic variants with beat synchronisation
  • The researchers used data from more than 6,00,000 research participant
  • The study highlighted the relations between rhythm and health

If you struggle to pick up the beat of a song or mere tapping to the music in sync gets difficult for you, then it might not entirely be your fault. A new study has found that these abilities have a genetic connection. Expanding the knowledge of musical rhythm and its biological link, researchers from the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute collaborated with 23andMe in the new study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Using data from 6,00,000 research participants, researchers were able to analyse even small genetic signals.

The researchers identified 69 genetic variants that were associated with beat synchronisation or the ability to sync your motion with music beats. It was observed that many of the variants were in or near genes involved in neural function and early brain development. It was also learned that beat synchronisation and biological rhythms such as breathing and walking shared the same genetic architecture.

“Rhythm is not just influenced by a single gene — it is influenced by many hundreds of genes,” said Reyna Gordon, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Otolaryngology and co-director of the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab.

In the large-scale genome-wide association study, researchers made use of data from more than 6,00,000 research participants. This enabled them to identify the genetic alleles that were associated with the beat synchronisation ability of the participants. According to David Hinds, PhD, a research fellow and statistical geneticist at 23andMe, the large data allowed the researchers to analyse even small genetic signals.

The study highlighted the relations between rhythm and health while exploring the involvement of biology in musicality. While genetics plays a role in the variability in rhythm skills, researchers underlined that environment was also a contributing factor.

Explaining the findings, professor of Psychology at Tufts University Aniruddh D. Patel said, “Musical beat processing has intriguing links to other aspects of cognition including speech processing and plays a key role in the positive effect of music on certain neurological disorders, including on gait in Parkinson's disease.”

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dance, Musical Beats, Rhythm, Music Beats, Beat Synchronisation, Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Genetics
Tesla, Elon Musk Welcome to India but Only as Per Government Policies: Heavy Industries Minister
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped

Related Stories

Study Reveals Connection Between Genetics and the Ability to Dance, Move in Sync With Music
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.