Technology News
loading

First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark

A total of 74 unique NASA photographs are up for sale, including 26 taken on the Moon during the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 March 2022 16:21 IST
First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark

Photo Credit: NASA

The first "Earthrise" is photographed by US astronaut William Anders

Highlights
  • The first NASA photographs taken on the Moon are up for sale
  • Each photograph is up for sale individually
  • The collection also includes photos from the dramatic Apollo 13 mission

The first NASA photographs taken on the Moon, including the first shot of an "Earthrise" and Buzz Aldrin walking on the surface, will be auctioned off in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

"One of my favourite photos from this fantastic collection depicts a photo of Buzz Aldrin taken by Neil Armstrong, and you can actually see Neil Armstrong being reflected in Buzz Aldrin's visor", Kasper Nielsen, the head of the Bruun Rasmussen auction house's valuation team, told AFP.

A total of 74 unique NASA photographs are up for sale, including 26 taken on the Moon during the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s. "Of course, the highlight is the Apollo mission reaching the Moon for the first time" on July 20, 1969, said Nielsen.

Bruun Rasmussen — which was contacted by a foreign collector who wanted to sell the photos and who has asked to remain anonymous — has estimated the collection at 1.4 million kroner, or almost EUR 190,000 (roughly Rs. 15,960,100). Each photograph is up for sale individually.

The most valuable item, the first "Earthrise" photographed by US astronaut William Anders while orbiting the Moon in December 1968 on Apollo 8, is valued at between EUR 8 and EUR 12,000 (roughly between Rs. 670 and Rs. 1,007,900).

The collection also includes photos from the dramatic Apollo 13 mission, which never landed on the Moon due to a malfunction, instead looping around it before splashing down in the South Pacific Ocean after six days. Several of the photos are on public display for the first time, having previously been part of NASA's archives.

Others have appeared on the cover of US magazines such as National Geographic or Life, illustrating America's success in the space race.

"This collection is very important today", Nielsen said. "It shows us all the great achievements of mankind, looked upon with a historical view, looking at what mankind actually achieved in the 1960s and the 1970s".

Additionally, "it shows us all that when you put your mind upon a thing, upon a target, almost everything is possible".

The last time man set foot on the Moon was in 1972 during the Apollo 17 mission, but NASA is planning to send astronauts again in 2025-2026.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, Earthrise, Buzz Aldrin, Apollo mission
Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them
Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians

Related Stories

First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  2. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  7. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  8. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With FB1 Nanochip Announced
  9. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  2. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration
  4. Cryptocurrency: US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight as Use Explodes
  5. Dune 2: Florence Pugh Said to Be in Talks to Join Cast as Princess Irulan Corrino
  6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians
  8. First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark
  9. Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them
  10. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.