Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days

Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days

Since the crash would have taken place on the far side of the Moon, the only way to know exactly where it hit is through images.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 March 2022 11:13 IST
Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days

The space junk was earlier believed to belong to SpaceX

Highlights
  • A three-tonne discarded rocket part said to crash into Moon
  • It was earlier believed to belong to Elon Musk's SpaceX
  • Scientists later deemed it was Chinese

The state of a three-tonne discarded rocket part that should have crashed into the far side of the Moon by now is not known, say astronomers. Scientists had expected the rocket part to hit the lunar surface on Friday at a speed exceeding 8,800kmph, dig out a small crater, and create a plume of smoke. But there have been no such signs so far. They hope to confirm the crash in the coming days. First spotted from Earth in March 2015, the rocket part was continuously tracked since then.

Initially it was thought that the space junk belonged to billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX but astronomers then deemed it was Chinese, though China has denied it.

Growing space junk is fast becoming an issue for the safety of Earth. The European Space Agency estimates there are now 36,500 pieces of space junk larger than 10cm. However, there is currently no threat from these science missions or satellite hardware.

Since the crash would have taken place on the far side, the only way to know exactly where it hit is through images. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter should be able to locate the crater later. Alternately, astronomers could use these missions to identify any change in the lunar environment as a result of the crash. The results could only be known once either of the two missions pass over the projected impact site.

When the news that an abandoned rocket part was set to hit the Moon first surfaced, it made global headlines. Then, some said it was a Chinese rocket part.

“I'm 99.9 percent sure it's the China 5-T1,” astronomer and data scientist Bill Gray, who had initially identified the rocket part as a SpaceX booster and then corrected himself to say it was a Chinese rocket part, told the BBC.

China's lunar mission Chang'e 5-T1 was launched in October 2014. China has said the upper-stage had re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and burned up.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Moon, SpaceX, China, China Space Junk, Space Junk, NASA, ISRO, ESA, Moon Space Junk Crash, Moon Rocket Crash, Elon Musk
Ukraine Crisis: Microsoft 'Suspends' New Sales of Products, Services in Russia
Facebook Gaming Is Overrun With Strange Videos and Scams

Related Stories

Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma in New Netflix Series Soup: First Look
  2. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  3. Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon
  4. The Batman Ending, Explained
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  6. Realme 9 Series, Realme TechLife Products Launching on March 10
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  8. The Batman Leaked on Torrents as DC Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. iQoo 9 Pro Review: A Ginormous Leap Forward
  10. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Abandoned Rocket Debris May Have Crashed Into Far Side of Moon; Scientists Hope to Confirm in Coming Days
  2. Ukraine Crisis: Microsoft 'Suspends' New Sales of Products, Services in Russia
  3. Facebook Access Blocked in Russia for Restricting State-Backed Channels
  4. Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion
  5. Facebook, Multiple Media Sites Partially Down in Russia: Reports
  6. Lava X2 With 6.5-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Spotify Rolling Out 'Swipe to Queue' Feature to Add New Tracks to Playlists
  8. BBC, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, More Media Outlets Restricted by Russia: Report
  9. NFT Platform OpenSea Starts Blocking Users, Says It’s Following US Sanctions List of Banned Countries
  10. Mivi ThunderBeats 2, ConquerX Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.