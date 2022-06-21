Technology News
loading

Astronomers Find System in Milky Way Galaxy Stirred Into a Spiral by a Massive Object

Miniature systems that have been influenced into different shapes are more likely to exist.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 June 2022 16:51 IST
Astronomers Find System in Milky Way Galaxy Stirred Into a Spiral by a Massive Object

Photo Credit: SHAO

The miniature galaxy appears to be orbiting around a large star

Highlights
  • The miniature galaxy appears to be orbiting around a large star
  • The star is about 32-times the size of our Sun
  • Found using Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope

In a fascinating find, astronomers have managed to identify a miniature spiral galaxy that's located at the centre of the Milky Way. The miniature galaxy appears to be orbiting around a large star about 32-times the size of our Sun. Located about 26,000 light-years away (245,979,000,000,000,000 km), the star sits neatly in the middle of what is known as a protostellar. The researchers made their observations using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope found in Northern Chile.

These disks are made out of dense gasses and materials necessary for the formation of planetary systems and surround newly formed stars. The observed disk is about 4,000 AU wide (1 AU or astronomical unit is equal to the mean distance between the Earth and the Sun or 149,600,000 km).

This is the first time that astronomers have observed a miniature galaxy of this kind. How this system came to be and its curiously spiral shape were both a mystery for the group of researchers. The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Running simulations of potential orbits, the team of researchers found that the whip was quite literally stirred up into a spiral by a near collision with another mysterious stellar body that has three times the mass of the Sun. A near collision with this object, which still sits near the miniature galaxy, 12,000 years ago had sent the cloud of disk spiralling. Spiral shapes in stellar bodies are usually only seen on the galactic scale.

"The nice match among analytical calculations, the numerical simulation, and the ALMA observations provide robust evidence that the spiral arms in the disk are relics of the flyby of the intruding object," stated Lu Xing, a co-author of the study.

This is the first observation of a protostellar disk so close to the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. The centre of the Milky Way galaxy is much denser with stars and other stellar objects than compared to where the Solar System lies, which itself is located on one of the outer arms of the galaxy in an area known as the Orion–Cygnus Arm or Local Spur.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Milk Way, Galaxy
Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Tries to Deliver an Inspiring Speech
Bybit Crypto Exchange Joins Coinbase, CryptoCom in Cutting Down Company Work-Force
Astronomers Find System in Milky Way Galaxy Stirred Into a Spiral by a Massive Object
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Ambrane Wise Roam With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  5. Oppo Pad Air Gets BIS Certification, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  9. Minecraft, Discord, Among Others Went Down in Mass Outage Due to Cloudflare
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay Inks Deals With Universal Pictures, Death Row Records in NFT Push
  2. Jaadugar Trailer Out: Jitendra Kumar Impresses as Magician Meenu in Netflix Movie
  3. Astronomers Find System in Milky Way Galaxy Stirred Into a Spiral by a Massive Object
  4. South Korea Launches Its First Domestically-Developed Space Rocket
  5. Vivo V25E Spotted on IMEI, EEC Database, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 in Mid-July
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G May Not Launch, Suggests Google Play Supported Devices List: Report
  7. Elon Musk Says a Few Unresolved Matters Remain With Twitter offer
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Lead to 3.5 Percent Headcount Reduction
  9. iQoo U5e With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ambrane Wise Roam With Round Dial, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.