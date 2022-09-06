US space agency NASA has a significant impact in all areas of human life. The commercial sector has traditionally benefited from technological transfers from NASA. As part of its most recent effort to improve human life, he space agency has financed technologies that can help relieve symptoms of menopause.

In a release, NASA said that London-based company Fifty One Apparel uses its technology to create a line of temperature-regulating apparel for women going through menopause.

The apparel line, named after the typical age at which women start experiencing menopause, uses NASA-funded Outlast technology to maintain its ability to regulate body temperature while maintaining the look and feel of premium textiles.

According to the US-based space agency, Fifty One's owner Ms Louise Nicholson discovered that while researching high-tech materials for controlling temperatures, these products tended to be cooling fabrics that neglected the cold flashes that frequently follow hot flashes during menopause.

Ms Nicholson's search soon brought her to a technology called Outlast.

From desk chairs to underpants, Outlast has been used in numerous products. However, Ms Nicholson discovered that there didn't seem to be any firms employing this technology expressly for menopause. Walero, which uses the material in garments for race car drivers, has sold some of its Outlast apparel to persons experiencing menopause.

The Johnson Space Centre in Houston, operated by NASA, was looking for ways to enhance the insulation in spacesuit gloves in the 1980s.

The Centre and Triangle Research and Development Corporation entered into a Small Business Innovation Research contract to investigate the use of phase-change materials, which keep a constant temperature as they transform from solid to liquid or vice versa.

The company's initial product line consisted of just a collection of shirts in four different styles, which were initially sold through parties to customers in the London area.

However, the business has now developed to offer online sales of shirts, bottoms, and nightwear to customers throughout the globe.

Turbans, facemasks, and scarves are just a few of Fifty One's items that use space technology to keep menopausal ladies cool.