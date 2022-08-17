Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Mathematical Model to Determine if Astronauts Can Safely Land on Mars Developed by Researchers

Mathematical Model to Determine if Astronauts Can Safely Land on Mars Developed by Researchers

As Mars has weaker gravity than Earth, a continuous exposure to microgravity or near zero gravity could take a toll on astronauts' bodies.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 August 2022 17:10 IST
Mathematical Model to Determine if Astronauts Can Safely Land on Mars Developed by Researchers

Photo Credit: Twitter/@NASA

Rovers have been deployed on the surface of Mars, but are yet to set foot on the Red Planet

Highlights
  • Scientists are studying the effects of zero gravity on astronauts' bodies
  • Mars has a weaker gravity than Earth
  • A new model could help determine if astronauts can tolerate Mars surface

After conducting successful Mars missions and sending rovers to explore the Red Planet, scientists are investigating the possibility of a human landing on Mars. A team of space medicine experts has proposed a mathematical model that could be used to predict if an astronaut can safely reach Mars and carry out missions after stepping on the planet's surface. The experts tried to examine if the human body can tolerate the gravitational force of Mars without fainting or experiencing a medical emergency. They have simulated the impact of prolonged exposure to zero gravity on the cardiovascular system through the model.

According to experts at The Australian National University (ANU), the mathematical model could come in handy while determining the impact of short and long flights to Mars on the bodies of astronauts in future human missions to the Red Planet.

As Mars has weaker gravity than Earth, experts believe that continuous exposure to microgravity or near zero gravity can take a toll on the bodies of astronauts. According to Dr Lex van Loon, a Research Fellow from the ANU Medical School, exposure to zero gravity combined with damaging radiation from the sun poses the biggest risk to space travellers on the journey to Mars.

“We know it takes about six to seven months to travel to Mars and this could cause the structure of your blood vessels or the strength of your heart to change due to the weightlessness experienced as a result of zero gravity space travel,” explained Dr van Loon. He is also the lead author of the paper published in npj Microgravity

The researcher added that the mathematical model can be used to assess if people are fit to be sent to Mars. The model uses an algorithm that is based on astronaut data collected from past space missions.

Describing the effects of zero gravity on our bodies, astrophysicist and emergency medicine registrar Dr Emma Tucker said that the fluid in our body shifts to the top half due to lack of gravity in space. This, according to her, prompts the body to think that there is too much fluid in the system. “As a result, you start going to the toilet a lot, you start getting rid of extra fluid, you don't feel thirsty and you don't drink as much, which means you become dehydrated in space,” Tucker added.

Hence, the new model can help determine if astronauts can safely reach the Red Planet and perform the duties they are sent for.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, Mathematical model
Instagram Reels Crossposting to Facebook, New Tools for Content Creators Announced: All Details
Amazon Claims ‘Overly Broad and Burdensome’ FTC Probe of Amazon Prime Service Hounding Jeff Bezos, Others

Related Stories

Mathematical Model to Determine if Astronauts Can Safely Land on Mars Developed by Researchers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  5. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Check Chrome Version and Update Google Chrome Manually
  8. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. RBI Seeks Public Opinion on Fees, Charges in Payments Systems: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Department of Telecom Said to Receive Rs. 17,876 Crore From Operators as Upfront Payment for 5G Spectrum
  2. RBI Seeks Public Opinion on Fees, Charges in Payments Systems: All Details
  3. European Central Bank Steps in as Banks Test Crypto Waters Ahead of Pan-EU Licensing Rules
  4. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
  6. Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  7. Delhi High Court Grants Time for Government to Reveal Plans to Regulate De-Platforming of Social Media Users
  8. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  9. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  10. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.