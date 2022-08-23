Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Material With Human Like Memory Might Serve as an Alternative to Conventional Semiconductors

Material With Human-Like Memory Might Serve as an Alternative to Conventional Semiconductors

Vanadium dioxide (VO2) behaves like a human brain and can remember previous external stimuli.

Updated: 23 August 2022 13:41 IST
Material With Human-Like Memory Might Serve as an Alternative to Conventional Semiconductors

Photo Credit: POWERlab / 2022 EPFL

VO2 could remember the first phase transition and could anticipate the next one

Highlights
  • VO2 can be used as complement to silicon for electronic devices
  • No other material behaves in this way, claims lead author of the study
  • VO2 could stored information in recent current for at least three hours

Scientists have, for the first time, identified a novel property in a compound that makes it stand apart from the rest. It has been discovered that a compound named vanadium dioxide (VO2) behaves like a human brain and can remember previous external stimuli. Scientists have recently proposed the idea to use VO2 as an alternative or complement to silicon for use in electronic devices. It has been said that the material can outperform silicon as a semiconductor. To reveal the unique memory property of the compound, the team conducted experiments and observed that the material could memorise the entire history of previous stimuli. This, according to the team, indicates that the material may outperform conventional metal-oxide semiconductor electronics in terms of speed and energy consumption.

They introduced current in the material and saw that it followed a precise path from end to end. It also heated the material and caused it to change its state. Following this, the current was removed and the atomic structure relaxed back. But, the team noticed something fascinating upon reapplying the current. They saw that VO2 could remember the first phase transition and could anticipate the next one.

“The VO2 seemed to 'remember' the first phase transition and anticipate the next. We didn't expect to see this kind of memory effect, and it has nothing to do with electronic states but rather with the physical structure of the material. It's a novel discovery: no other material behaves in this way,” explained electrical engineer Elison Matioli of EPFL.

With the experiment, the team noted that VO2 was capable of storing some kind of information in the recently applied current for at least three hours. According to Matioli, it could store the information for longer but the team lacks the instruments needed to measure that.

Researchers now hope that the devices made using the material may help in meeting the demands of electronics “in terms of downscaling, fast operation and decreasing the voltage-supply level."

The team has published its findings in a paper in Nature Electronics.

 

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Memory, Human Brain, Compound, Vanadium dioxide, semiconductors, silicon, devices
Doogee S89 Series With Massive 12,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF

Related Stories

Material With Human-Like Memory Might Serve as an Alternative to Conventional Semiconductors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Price, Availability Confirmed
  7. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
  2. Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024
  5. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  7. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  8. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  9. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.