Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Lucy Back on Its Solar Powered Journey to Jupiter Trojans After NASA Team Troubleshoots Spacecraft

Lucy Back on Its Solar-Powered Journey to Jupiter Trojans After NASA Team Troubleshoots Spacecraft

NASA and Lucy's team laboured diligently to resolve the situation and send Lucy back on its solar-powered journey.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 August 2022 14:07 IST
Lucy Back on Its Solar-Powered Journey to Jupiter Trojans After NASA Team Troubleshoots Spacecraft

Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin Space

NASA's Lucy is expected to reach its first asteroid target in 2025

Highlights
  • Team operated thrusters on the spacecraft to monitor the solar arrays
  • Lucy was travelling quickly through space therefore stakes were high
  • The operation was successful in drawing the lanyard in

In October 2021, NASA's Lucy spacecraft was successfully launched. However, just hours into Lucy's 12-year journey, the first-ever Trojan asteroids mission met an unexpected challenge. This resulted in a group of engineers gathering in Florida. Data showed that one of Lucy's solar arrays, which is intended to unfold like a hand fan and power the spacecraft's systems, hadn't fully expanded and locked. To troubleshoot the issue, teams from NASA and Lucy mission partners promptly gathered. Team members from Lockheed Martin's Mission Support Area outside of Denver, who were in contact with the spacecraft directly, were also on the phone.

There were a lot of unanswered issues, and the stakes were high because Lucy was travelling quickly through space. Soon, NASA assembled Lucy's anomaly response team. Together, the team set out to investigate the problem to identify its root cause and establish the best course of action. The team was taking their time because the spacecraft was otherwise in excellent condition.

The team operated thrusters on the spacecraft and monitored how those forces caused the solar array to shake in order to assess Lucy's solar array arrangement in real time. They then used the information to determine how rigid Lucy's array was by feeding it into a specific model of the array's motor assembly, which assisted in identifying the problem's root cause.

They finally identified the underlying issue — a lanyard intended to open Lucy's enormous solar array was probably tangled up on its bobbin-like spool. Lucy's team then decided on two potential directions for the future after months of additional testing and brainstorming.

In one, they would run the array's backup deployment motor concurrently with its primary motor to exert more force on the lanyard. The jammed lanyard should be able to wind in further and engage the latching mechanism of the array with the help of the two motors.

The second option was to use the array as it was, almost entirely deployed and producing more than 90 percent of its anticipated power.

Barry Noakes, Lockheed Martin's chief engineer for deep space exploration, said that each approach had some element of risk to meet the baseline science objectives. Identifying preventive procedures to decrease risk in either case was a significant portion of the effort of the teams.

The group created scenarios for both alternatives and tested them. Additionally, they created specialised, highly accurate software to model Lucy in space and estimate any potential repercussions a redeployment effort would have on the spacecraft.

NASA opted to proceed with the first option, a multi-step attempt to fully reinstall the solar array, after months of calculations and testing. The team directed the spacecraft to run both the primary and backup solar array deployment motors seven times in May and June. The operation was successful in drawing the lanyard in and expanding and tightening the array.

Watch this video to know how the team laboured diligently to resolve the situation and send Lucy back on its solar-powered voyage:

The next significant mission milestone, an Earth-gravity assist in October 2022, will be accomplished by the spacecraft when it is ready and able. In 2025, Lucy is expected to reach its first asteroid target.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Lucy spacecraft, Lucy troubleshoot, Lucy Mission, Asteroid, Jupiter
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Debris Discovered in Australian Sheep Paddock
Microsoft Teams Optimised for Mac Lineup With Apple Silicon, Boosts Performance: Details

Related Stories

Lucy Back on Its Solar-Powered Journey to Jupiter Trojans After NASA Team Troubleshoots Spacecraft
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  2. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  3. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  4. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  5. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  7. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.