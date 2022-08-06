Technology News
loading

Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study

As per the study, each spherical nanoparticle has the capacity to store the medicine and slowly transfer it to stem cells. 

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 August 2022 19:49 IST
Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Each damaged stem cell is given a nanoparticle backpack

Highlights
  • Each damaged stem cell is given a nanoparticle backpack
  • It has the capacity to store medicine and slowly transfer it to stem cell
  • This approach can come in handy during pregnancy complications

Do you know a newborn's umbilical cord is home to life-saving stem cells like lymphoma and leukaemia? This is one of the major reasons parents, these days, opt to store the blood in an infant's umbilical cord. Notably, if pregnancies get affected by gestational diabetes, the stem cells of the umbilical cord get damaged, making the cord useless. However, a study, by bioengineers at the University of Notre Dame, talks about a new strategy that can restore the damaged stem cells, and enable them to grow new tissues again. Under the new strategy, each damaged stem cell is given a nanoparticle backpack.

As per the study, each spherical nanoparticle, which is 150 nanometers in diameter, has the capacity to store the medicine and slowly transfer it to stem cells.

Donny Hanjaya-Putra, assistant professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, bioengineering graduate program at Notre Dame, said, “Each stem cell is like a soldier. It is smart and effective; it knows where to go and what to do. But the ‘soldiers' we are working with are injured and weak. By providing them with this nanoparticle “backpack,” we are giving them what they need to work effectively again.”

Later, the researchers conducted an experiment on the damaged cells by removing the “backpacks”. After examination, it was concluded that the said cells formed imperfect tissues. Whereas, the result with “backpacks” showed the formation of new blood vessels

As per Hanjaya-Putra, their study has the “clearest path of any method developed so far.” He went on to add, “Methods that involve injecting the medicine directly into the bloodstream come with many unwanted risks and side effects.”

Hanjaya-Putra and his team think that this approach can come in handy during pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia. The researcher added, “Instead of discarding the stem cells, in the future, we hope clinicians will be able to rejuvenate them and use them to regenerate the body.” Citing an example, Hanjaya-Putra added, “For example, a baby born prematurely due to preeclampsia may have to stay in the NICU with an imperfectly formed lung. We hope our technology can improve this child's developmental outcomes.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pregnancy, Umbilical Cord
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love
Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
  2. Genetic Evidence of Typhoid and Plague Causing Pathogens Found in DNA of Ancient Civilisations
  3. Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
  5. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
  6. Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far
  7. Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
  8. Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
  9. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  10. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.