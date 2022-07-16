Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Life Like Self Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions

Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions

The Janus particles can also help create cluster particles that have greater properties than what is achieved by adding two clusters.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 July 2022 17:11 IST
Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions

Photo Credit: Imperial College London

The team developed self-assembling lasers consisting of microparticles dispersed in a liquid

Highlights
  • It will help in creating smart photonic materials to mimic living matter
  • Lasers are used to produce a different form of light by amplifying light
  • The team used an external laser to heat up a Janus particle

Researchers have developed a self-organising laser system that can reconfigure according to the conditions, replicating the ability of living materials. This discovery is likely to help in creating smart photonic materials which would better mimic the properties of biological matter such as self-healing, collective behaviour, and adaptation.

While lasers are used to produce a different form of light by amplifying light, researchers, at the Imperial College London, have developed self-assembling lasers consisting of microparticles dispersed in a liquid with high gain or the ability to amplify light.

In the study, published in Nature, the team used an external laser to heat up a Janus particle, which was coated with light-absorbing material on one side. The microparticle clusters gathered around the coating and the lasing thus created could be turned on and off by tweaking the intensity of the external laser.

“Lasers, which power most of our technologies, are designed from crystalline materials to have precise and static properties. We asked ourselves if we could create a laser with the ability to blend structure and functionality, to reconfigure itself and cooperate as biological materials do,” said the co-lead author of the study, Professor Riccardo Sapienza from the Department of Physics at Imperial.

The researchers have demonstrated the adaptability of their laser system by showing that it could be transferred in space by heating different Janus particles. The Janus particles can also help create cluster particles that have greater properties than what is achieved by adding two clusters. These include abilities like changing shape and boosting the laser power.

“Our laser system can reconfigure and cooperate, thus enabling a first step towards emulating the ever-evolving relationship between structure and functionality typical of living materials,” said Sapienza.

The team is now aiming to improve the lasers in order to give them more life-like properties. Co-lead author Dr Giorgio Volpe hoped that the laser could be used in developing next-generation materials and devices for sensing applications, novel light sources, and non-conventional computing, among others.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Laser
NASA, SpaceX Send Climate Research Experiments to ISS Aboard Resupply Mission
Sendit, Yolo, NGL: Anonymous Social Apps Are Taking Over Once More, but They Aren’t Without Risks

Related Stories

Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  3. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  6. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Life-Like Laser Behave Like Living Materials by Reorganising Itself
  9. OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings Hint at Rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra: Report
  10. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions
  2. NASA, SpaceX Send Climate Research Experiments to ISS Aboard Resupply Mission
  3. Amazon Pauses Construction of 6 Offices to Make It Suitable for Hybrid Work
  4. Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
  5. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart
  6. Sendit, Yolo, NGL: Anonymous Social Apps Are Taking Over Once More, but They Aren’t Without Risks
  7. Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space
  8. Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
  9. Data From Black Beauty Martian Meteorite May Shed Light on Mars' History
  10. Binance Actively Monitoring Indian Market to Identify Best Approach: Ken Li
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.