Technology News
loading

Large Hadron Collider to Be Restarted in Hunt for Dark Matter

The 27-km long Large Hadron Collider was shut down for maintenance.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2022 14:39 IST
Large Hadron Collider to Be Restarted in Hunt for Dark Matter

Photo Credit: CERN

The collider has thousands of magnets to keep billions of particles together

Highlights
  • The collider is due to operate until another shutdown from 2025-2027
  • "Restarting the collider comes with a certain sense of tension"
  • Potential pitfalls include the discovery of an obstruction

Scientists at Europe's physics research centre will this week fire up the 27 kilometer-long Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown for maintenance and upgrades was prolonged by COVID-19 delays.

Restarting the collider is a complex procedure, and researchers at the CERN centre have champagne on hand if all goes well, ready to join a row of bottles in the control room celebrating landmarks including the discovery of the elusive subatomic particle a decade ago.

"It's not flipping a button," Rende Steerenberg, in charge of control room operations, told Reuters. "This comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness."

Potential pitfalls include the discovery of an obstruction; the shrinking of materials due to a nearly 300 degree temperature swing; and difficulties with thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they circle the collider tunnel beneath the Swiss-French border.

Steerenberg said the system had to work "like an orchestra."

"In order for the beam to go around all these magnets have to play the right functions and the right things at the right time," he said.

The batch of LHC collisions observed at CERN between 2010-2013 brought proof of the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson particle which, along with its linked energy field, is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

But plenty remains to be discovered.

Physicists hope the resumption of collisions will help in their quest for so-called "dark matter" that lies beyond the visible universe. Dark matter is thought to be five times more prevalent than ordinary matter but does not absorb, reflect or emit light. Searches have so-far come up empty-handed.

"We are going to increase the number of collisions drastically and therefore the probability of new discoveries also," said Steerenberg, who added that the collider was due to operate until another shutdown from 2025-2027.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERN, Dark Matter, Higgs Boson
Bank of Japan to Follow Sweden in Cautiously Testing its Digital Yen CBDC

Related Stories

Large Hadron Collider to Be Restarted in Hunt for Dark Matter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  2. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  3. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  4. Oppo A53s 5G ColorOS 12 Update Goes Live in India
  5. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  6. Redmi 10A Debuts in India Priced Under Rs. 10,000 With Up to 64GB Storage
  7. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  10. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Set Up First Africa Product Development Centre in Nairobi
  2. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Large Hadron Collider to Be Restarted in Hunt for Dark Matter
  4. Bank of Japan to Follow Sweden in Cautiously Testing its Digital Yen CBDC
  5. Sony IMX989 Sensor Specifications Leaked, May Debut With Xiaomi 12 Ultra
  6. Hero Electric Partners with Bolt to Set Up 50,000 Charge Stations in India
  7. Oppo A53s 5G Starts Getting ColorOS 12 Update in India, Global Release May Follow Soon
  8. Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra
  9. Micromax In 2C Full Specifications, Renders Leaked; No Fingerprint Sensor
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in the US: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.