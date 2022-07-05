Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Set to Smash Protons Together at Unprecedented Energy Levels

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Set to Smash Protons Together at Unprecedented Energy Levels

Compared to the collider's first run that discovered the Higgs Boson, this time around there will be 20 times more collisions.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 July 2022 14:04 IST
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Set to Smash Protons Together at Unprecedented Energy Levels

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Large Hadron Collider first observed the Higgs Boson on July 4, 2012

Highlights
  • Large Hadron Collider started back up in April after a 3-year break
  • It is the world's largest, most powerful particle collider
  • The Large Hadron Collider will come back in 2029 after this run

Ten years after it discovered the Higgs Boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works.

The world's largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run.

From Tuesday, it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a press briefing last week.

It will send two beams of protons — particles in the nucleus of an atom — in opposite directions at nearly the speed of light around a 27km ring buried 100 metres under the Swiss-French border.

The resulting collisions will be recorded and analysed by thousands of scientists as part of a raft of experiments, including ATLAS, CMS, ALICE and LHCb, which will use the enhanced power to probe dark matter, dark energy and other fundamental mysteries.

1.6 billion collisions a second

"We aim to be delivering 1.6 billion proton-proton collisions per second" for the ATLAS and CMS experiments, CERN's head of accelerators and technology Mike Lamont said.

This time around the proton beams will be narrowed to less than 10 microns — a human hair is around 70 microns thick — to increase the collision rate, he added.

The new energy rate will allow them to further investigate the Higgs Boson, which the Large Hadron Collider first observed on July 4, 2012.

The discovery revolutionised physics in part because the Boson fit within the Standard Model — the mainstream theory of all the fundamental particles that make up matter and the forces that govern them.

However several recent findings have raised questions about the Standard Model, and the newly upgraded collider will look at the Higgs Boson in more depth.

"The Higgs Boson is related to some of the most profound open questions in fundamental physics today," said CERN director-general Fabiola Gianotti, who first announced the Boson's discovery a decade ago.

Compared to the collider's first run that discovered the Boson, this time around there will be 20 times more collisions.

"This is a significant increase, paving the way for new discoveries," Lamont said.

Joachim Mnich, CERN's head of research and computing, said there was still much more to learn about the Boson.

"Is the Higgs Boson really a fundamental particle or is it a composite?" he asked.

"Is it the only Higgs-like particle that exists — or are there others?"

New physics season

Past experiments have determined the mass of the Higgs Boson, as well as more than 60 composite particles predicted by the Standard Model, such as the tetraquark.

But Gian Giudice, head of CERN's theoretical physics department, said observing particles is only part of the job.

"Particle physics does not simply want to understand the how — our goal is to understand the why," he said.

Among the Large Hadron Collider's nine experiments is ALICE, which probes the matter that existed in the first 10 microseconds after the Big Bang, and LHCf, which uses the collisions to simulate cosmic rays.

After this run, the collider will come back in 2029 as the High-Luminosity LHC, increasing the number of detectable events by a factor of 10.

Beyond that, the scientists are planning a Future Circular Collider — a 100-kilometre ring that aims to reach energies of a whopping 100 trillion electronvolts.

But for now, physicists are keenly awaiting results from the Large Hadron Collider's third run.

"A new physics season is starting," CERN said.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERN, Higgs Boson, Large Hadron Collider
NFT Sales Plunge Amid Crypto Market Meltdown, Rising Inflation and Withered Risk Appetite
CoinShares Acquires Napolean Asset Management as Part of European Union Expansion

Related Stories

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Set to Smash Protons Together at Unprecedented Energy Levels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. IIT-G Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  7. ED Raids Vivo, Related Firms in Money Laundering Probe
  8. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  9. Why We Still Do Not Have Waterproof Phones in 2022
  10. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Rises to Recapture the $20,300 Mark While Polygon, Uniswap Sees Major Gains
  2. CoinShares Acquires Napolean Asset Management as Part of European Union Expansion
  3. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Set to Smash Protons Together at Unprecedented Energy Levels
  4. NFT Sales Plunge Amid Crypto Market Meltdown, Rising Inflation and Withered Risk Appetite
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Tipped to Be Same as Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Set for July 12
  7. Samsung Likely to Report 15 Percent YoY Rise in Server Chip Profits, Analysts Say
  8. Avatar 4 & 5: James Cameron May Not Direct Sequels, Here’s Why
  9. iQoo 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to Reportedly Launch in India by July End
  10. Vivo India, Related Companies Raided by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Investigation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.