Technology News
loading

Citizen Scientist Shares Incredible Image of Jupiter Under the Shadow of Its Biggest Moon

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the phenomenon during its 20th flyby in May 2019

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 March 2022 14:11 IST
Citizen Scientist Shares Incredible Image of Jupiter Under the Shadow of Its Biggest Moon

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

JunoCam's raw images are available for public use

Highlights
  • NASA's Juno probe has dedicated imaging equipment called JunoCam
  • The enhanced colour image was created by citizen scientist Kevin M Gill
  • NASA launched the Juno spacecraft in August 2011

A powerful new image of the giant Jupiter has emerged online. This enhanced colour image was created by citizen scientist Kevin M Gill showed the biggest planet in the solar system under the shadow of its biggest moon, called Ganymede. Gill got the image after analysing data from the 20th close flyby of NASA's Juno spacecraft. During its 20th close flyby in May 2019, Juno came as close as 14,800 kilometres from the planet's cloud tops, according to NASA. But Juno can only perform such manoeuvres briefly because of the intense radiation at Jupiter.

Citizen scientists often examine and analyse the raw images released by NASA missions. The space agency allows the public to use the data with due credit. The Juno probe also has a dedicated imaging equipment for capturing data for citizen scientists; it's called JunoCam.

“Jupiter and the shadow of Ganymede, @NASAJuno,” said Gill on Twitter.

NASA launched the Juno spacecraft in August 2011 and it reached Jupiter in July 2016. The main objective of sending the probe to the solar system's largest planet was to determine how much water is present in Jupiter's atmosphere, its composition, temperature, cloud motions, and map Jupiter's magnetic and gravity fields.

A NASA report states that Juno's primary mission will be completed in July 2021. It is now on an extended mission to investigate Jupiter through September 2025, or until the end of the probe's life. During this expansion period, Juno will explore Jupiter and its rings and moons, including Ganymede.

Incidentally, last month, NASA released stunning images of Jupiter and Ganymede. Citizen scientist Gill was involved in creating the Jupiter image. He created the image from seven images that were taken during Juno's 39th close pass by Jupiter on January 12, 2022.

JunoCam's raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products. 

Juno is the second probe to be developed as part of NASA's New Frontiers Program. The first was the New Horizons mission to Pluto.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jupiter, NASA Juno mission, Ganymede
Russia Continues to Trade in Cryptocurrency Even as Sanctions Tighten Amid Ukraine Crisis
iOS 15.4 With Face ID Unlock When Wearing a Mask, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 Coming Next Week

Related Stories

Citizen Scientist Shares Incredible Image of Jupiter Under the Shadow of Its Biggest Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  6. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  7. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  10. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Other Android 12 Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to ‘Dirty Pipe’ Bug
  2. US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
  4. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
  5. Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
  6. Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
  7. Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy
  8. Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
  9. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  10. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.