Technology News
loading

American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon

Koons, one of the most celebrated and expensive living artists, is famed for kitsch pieces such as "Ballon Dog" and "Rabbit”.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 30 March 2022 19:39 IST
American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA

NASA is targeting May for a test flight of Artemis-1, its uncrewed lunar mission

Highlights
  • Jeff Koons is one of the most celebrated and expensive living artists
  • Koons' latest "Moon Phases" sculptures will be left on the Moon
  • Koons' says he wanted to create a historically meaningful NFT project

American pop artist Jeff Koons is to send sculptures to the Moon later this year on a spacecraft blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, his gallery said Tuesday.

Koons, one of the most celebrated and expensive living artists, is famed for kitsch pieces such as "Ballon Dog" and "Rabbit," and his work is exhibited in galleries around the world.

His latest project "Moon Phases" consists of physical sculptures that will be left permanently on the lunar surface in a transparent, thermally coated miniature satellite, the Pace Gallery in New York said.

Koons will also make unique digital versions of the sculptures — marking his entry into the lucrative new world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The sculptures will travel on the "Nova-C Lunar Lander," designed by private company Intuitive Machines, and will be placed on the surface of the Moon in the Oceanus Procellarum.

"I wanted to create a historically meaningful NFT project," Koons, 67, said. "Our achievements in space represent the limitless potential of humanity."

The gallery released no details on the number or size of sculptures heading into space, but said the location will become a lunar heritage site.

It added the project would mark 50 years since America's last crewed trip to the Moon.

NASA is targeting May for a test flight of Artemis-1 — an uncrewed lunar mission — ahead of an eventual crewed landing, likely no sooner than 2026.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Koons, Moon Phases, Moon
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Accused Stalker Agrees to Stay Away
American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  2. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  3. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  4. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  5. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  8. Mahindra Drops Thar NFTs in First Push into Crypto Space
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Storage Variants Leaked
  10. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year
  2. American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Accused Stalker Agrees to Stay Away
  4. FBI Says Russian Hackers Scanning US Energy Systems, pose 'Current' Threat’
  5. Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India
  6. Russia Draws Up 2 Cases Against Google for Not Removing Banned Content From YouTube
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say
  8. UGC Drafts Handbook on 'Digital Hygiene', Details Redefined Protocols for Virtual Classrooms
  9. Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why
  10. PlayStation Store Spring Sale 2022: Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and More Get Discounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.