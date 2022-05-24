Technology News
loading

Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen

Japan's domestic space programme focuses on satellites and probes, so Japanese astronauts have turned to the US and Russia to travel to the International Space Station.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 May 2022 10:34 IST
Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen

Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade

Highlights
  • Japan's domestic space programme focuses on satellites and probes
  • JAXA is looking to revitalise its ranks
  • It lifted the requirement that applicants have a science degree

Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.

No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.

President Joe Biden, after his first face-to-face meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, said the nations will work together in the US-led Artemis programme to send humans to the Moon, and later to Mars.

Biden said he was "excited" about the collaboration, including on the Gateway facility, which will orbit the Moon and provide support for future missions.

"I'm excited (about) the work we'll do together on the Gateway Station around the Moon, and look forward to the first Japanese astronaut joining us on the mission to the lunar surface under the Artemis programme," he said at a joint press conference.

Japan's domestic space programme focuses on satellites and probes, so Japanese astronauts have turned to the US and Russia to travel to the International Space Station.

But space agency JAXA is looking to revitalise its ranks, last year launching its first recruitment of new astronauts in 13 years.

It lifted the requirement that applicants have a science degree and urged women to apply, because all seven of the nation's current astronauts are men.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, JAXA, Moon
TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams

Related Stories

Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  2. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  3. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  4. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  7. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  8. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap to Slow Down Hiring for the Year Following Plunge in Economy, Slashes Quarterly Forecast
  2. Call of Duty Workers at Activision Blizzard Vote to Form Union, Second for Video Gaming Industry
  3. Japan, US Says Will Put First Japanese Astronaut on Moon As Allies Deepen
  4. TikTok Says Will Start Letting Popular Accounts Charge Subscriptions for Livestreams
  5. Airbnb Said to Shut Domestic Business in China From July 30 as COVID-19 Lockdown Continues
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Sued by District of Columbia Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  7. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  8. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  9. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  10. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.