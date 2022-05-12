Technology News
loading

James Webb Telescope's First Full Colour, Scientific Images Said to Come in July

The successor to Hubble is said to have spent the last five months aligning its instruments in preparation for the big reveal.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 May 2022 15:18 IST
James Webb Telescope's First Full Colour, Scientific Images Said to Come in July

Photo Credit: NASA

The telescope will give a view of stars and galaxies formed 13.5 billion years ago

Highlights
  • James Webb telescope will shoot images in infrared
  • The images will then be colourised for public consumption
  • The new photographs will be of astrophysics targets

The James Webb Space Telescope will produce "spectacular colour images" of the cosmos in mid-July — its first observations dedicated to its mission of scientific discovery, an astronomer overseeing the project said on Monday.

The successor to Hubble has spent the last five months aligning its instruments in preparation for the big reveal, with scientists deliberately remaining coy about where the cameras will be pointed.

"We'd really like it to be a surprise," Klaus Pontoppidan, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore told reporters, adding that the secrecy was partly due to the first targets not yet being finalised.

NASA and its partners the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) formed a committee to create a ranked list of objects, which they now intend to work through.

Webb's team has already released a series of star field images taken for calibration purposes, but the new photographs will be of astrophysics targets, key to deepening humankind's understanding of the universe, said Pontoppidan.

These images will actually be shot in infrared, and then colourised for public consumption.

Visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the very first luminous objects has been stretched by the universe's expansion, and arrives today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unprecedented clarity — giving it an unprecedented view of the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago.

Webb, which is expected to cost NASA nearly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 7,750 crore), is among the most expensive scientific platforms ever built, comparable to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, and its predecessor telescope, Hubble.

Its mission also includes the study of distant planets, known as exoplanets, to determine their origin, evolution and habitability.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, James Webb, NASA
Google I/O 2022: LaMDA 2 Conversational AI Introduced, AI Test Kitchen App Announced to Bring Improvements
Crypto Trading Reaches Brazil’s Nubank Digital Bank, 1 Percent of Bank’s Cash Holdings Allocated to BTC

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope's First Full Colour, Scientific Images Said to Come in July
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  4. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  5. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  8. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Netflix Will Roll Out Ads Before End of 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 5G Series India Launch Date, Sale Date Briefly Listed on Company Site; Price, Specifications Tipped
  2. Russia Proposes Law to Force Taxi Apps to Share Data With Intelligence Agency
  3. RRR Out May 20 on BookMyShow Stream in Hindi, Other Languages on June 2
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Predicts Tough Quarter Ahead Amid Low Demand, Rising Inflation in China
  5. Need for Speed Mobile Gameplay Allegedly Leaked Online, Tencent Might Be Developer
  6. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Now in Europol's Most Wanted Criminal List
  7. Airbnb Introduces Feature to Redistribute Users From Overcrowded Locales, Encourages Trip Category Search
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Informs Hardware Staffers About Cutbacks, Ensures No Layoffs
  9. Pro-Russian Hackers Target Websites of Several Institutes in Italy: ANSA News Agency
  10. Crypto Trading Reaches Brazil’s Nubank Digital Bank, 1 Percent of Bank’s Cash Holdings Allocated to BTC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.