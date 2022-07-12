The James Webb telescope, touted by American space agency NASA as the most powerful to be placed in space, has revealed the clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years. The stunning shot, released in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden on Monday, is overflowing with thousands of galaxies and features some of the faintest objects observed, colourised in blue, orange and white tones. The telescope was constructed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp and placed in space in December 2021.

Here are other images captured by James Webb which will be released on Tuesday