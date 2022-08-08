Technology News
loading

ISRO’s Faces SSLV-D1 Data Loss at Terminal Phase of the Mission, Placed in Wrong Orbit

ISRO launched SSLV-D1, its first new rocket on Sunday, carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and AzaadiSAT.

By ANI | Updated: 8 August 2022 10:33 IST
ISRO’s Faces SSLV-D1 Data Loss at Terminal Phase of the Mission, Placed in Wrong Orbit

Photo Credit: ISRO/ Twitter

AzaadiSAT satellite comprised 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural schools

Highlights
  • ISRO chief said that the achieved orbit was unstable
  • General public saw launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre viewing gallery
  • ISRO stated that logic sensor failure lead to the deviation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) placed satellites into elliptical orbit instead of a circular orbit. Sharing the updates of its satellite launch, ISRO said "SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356kx76km elliptical orbit instead of 356km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2."

Earlier in the day, ISRO launched its first new rocket the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

To mark the country's celebrations of "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the SSLV, co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India was launched.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday said that both Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) were injected but the "orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable."

"All stages performed normal. Both satellites were injected. But the orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable," the ISRO chief said.

He further said that the SSLV-D1 suffered data loss at the terminal phase of the mission.

"In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit," Somanath added.

Girls who designed the satellite also witnessed the SSLV-D1 launch. The general public also witnessed the launch from the viewing gallery of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, SDSC, Indian Space Research Organisation, SSLV-D1
Baidu Bags License to Operate China's First Fully Driverless Robotaxi Service

Related Stories

ISRO’s Faces SSLV-D1 Data Loss at Terminal Phase of the Mission, Placed in Wrong Orbit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  8. ISRO’s SSLV-D1 Placed in Wrong Orbit, Satellite No Longer in Use
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Deals on Electronics
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details
  2. Hackers Plant Chinese Flag on Taiwan Government Websites Over Nancy Pelosi Visit
  3. ISRO’s Faces SSLV-D1 Data Loss at Terminal Phase of the Mission, Placed in Wrong Orbit
  4. Baidu Bags License to Operate China's First Fully Driverless Robotaxi Service
  5. Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to Public Debate Over Bot Users, Says Deal Cold Move Ahead
  6. Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
  7. Genetic Evidence of Typhoid and Plague Causing Pathogens Found in DNA of Ancient Civilisations
  8. Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
  9. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
  10. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.