Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO’s First Mission in 2022: PSLV C52 Launches Earth Observation Satellite, 2 Smaller Satellites

ISRO’s First Mission in 2022: PSLV-C52 Launches Earth Observation Satellite, 2 Smaller Satellites

ISRO successfully launched EOS-04 and two co-passenger payloads INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 February 2022 11:23 IST
ISRO’s First Mission in 2022: PSLV-C52 Launches Earth Observation Satellite, 2 Smaller Satellites

Photo Credit: ISRO

PSLV-C52 lifts off sucessfully

Highlights
  • ISRO launched PSLV-C52 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
  • INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD also part of payload
  • This was ISRO's first launch mission in 2022

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:59am on February 14. After the end of a 25-hour countdown, the launch vehicle carrying the Earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two co-passenger payloads — INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD — blasted off from the spaceport, marking the Indian space agency's first mission launch in 2022.

This marked the 80th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the 54th flight of PSLV, and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration (six strap-on motors).

According to an ISRO report, EOS-04 is a “radar imaging satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology, and flood mapping”. It weighs “about 1,710kg, generates 2,280W power and has a mission life of 10 years.”

The vehicle also placed two small satellites — an Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) in collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics, and an ISRO technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD), which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

In a set order, co-passenger satellites were successfully detached from the PSLV. ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulated the team on accomplishing the mission.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO satellite launch, ISRO’s PSLV-C52 launch, ISRO launches Earth Observation Satellite, ISRO, ISRO Launch
Pegasus Spyware: Lawyers in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Say No Illegal Phone Surveillance Found
Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

ISRO’s First Mission in 2022: PSLV-C52 Launches Earth Observation Satellite, 2 Smaller Satellites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.