India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday.

"NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4,180kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said.

GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2.

The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.

The France-based satellite launch service Arianespace announced in April that India's newest space PSU NSIL's first demand-driven communication satellite for Tata Sky will be launched on June 22. It said the satellites will be launched for two long-standing Arianespace customers – MEASAT, the leading Malaysian satellite operator, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS).

"The first Ariane 5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24," an Arianespace statement said.

MEASAT-3d, to be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital slot, is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space. "This new satellite will significantly enhance broadband speeds of up to 100Mbps per user in areas with limited or no terrestrial network throughout Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional capacity for video distribution in HD, 4K, and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.