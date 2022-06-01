Technology News
loading

ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-24 From French Guiana on June 22

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 June 2022 13:30 IST
ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-24 From French Guiana on June 22

Photo Credit: Arianespace

The satellite is undergoing health and performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana

Highlights
  • NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play
  • GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite
  • The satellite was shipped using C-17 Globemaster aircraft

India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday.

"NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4,180kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said.

GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2.

The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.

The France-based satellite launch service Arianespace announced in April that India's newest space PSU NSIL's first demand-driven communication satellite for Tata Sky will be launched on June 22. It said the satellites will be launched for two long-standing Arianespace customers – MEASAT, the leading Malaysian satellite operator, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS).

"The first Ariane 5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24," an Arianespace statement said.

MEASAT-3d, to be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital slot, is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space. "This new satellite will significantly enhance broadband speeds of up to 100Mbps per user in areas with limited or no terrestrial network throughout Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional capacity for video distribution in HD, 4K, and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, GSAT 24, Arianespace, Indian Space Research Organisation
Google Pixel 7 Series to Use Samsung-Made 2nd Generation Tensor SoC: Report

Related Stories

ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-24 From French Guiana on June 22
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  2. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  9. Murena One Debuts to De-Google Smartphone Experience
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  3. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  5. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  6. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  7. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
  8. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
  9. Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.