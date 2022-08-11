Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details

ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details

ISRO's crew escape system takes away the crew module of Gaganyaan mission in case of any eventuality and rescues the astronauts.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 August 2022 01:12 IST
ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details

Photo Credit: ISRO

An image from ISRO's new SPARK space museum that was launched on Wednesday

Highlights
  • IRSO successfully test fired the LEM crew escape system for Gaganyaan
  • The system is designed to protect crew members in case of any eventuality
  • ISRO also launched a virtual space museum accessible to all users

An important milestone in the planned human spaceflight project Gaganyaan was completed on Wednesday with the successful test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of crew escape system from Sriharikota spaceport, space agency ISRO said.

The crew escape system takes away the crew module of Gaganyaan mission in case of any eventuality and rescues the astronauts, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

In case of aborting the mission during the initial phase of flight, the LEM provides the required thrust to the crew escape system to take away the crew module from the launch vehicle, it said.

The main objectives of the static tests are to evaluate motor ballistic parameters, validate motor subsystem performance and confirm the design margins and to validate the integrity of all interfaces, among others, the space agency said.

Meanwhile, the country's space agency has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner. The virtual space museum SPARK was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday for public use.

"The platform hosts several documents, images and videos related to ISRO launch vehicles, satellites and scientific missions," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

Somanath, who is also Secretary in the Department of Space, and and Directors of various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more "non-sensitive" digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders, it said.

"The beta version of the application can be accessed through ISRO website or at spacepark.isro.gov.in," it was stated.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaganyaan, Space, ISRO, SPARK, ISRO SPARK, Space Museum
Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details

Related Stories

ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  6. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  7. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
  2. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
  3. China Launches 16 New Satellites Into Orbit for Commercial Remote Sensing, Atmospheric Imaging: Report
  4. Pegasus Spyware Creator NSO Group Has Large Presence in Europe With 22 Active Contracts: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
  9. Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.