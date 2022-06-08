Technology News
ISRO, Australian Space Agency Look Forward to Work Together in Future, Review Space Cooperation

ISRO, ASA head expressed happiness over the progress in the discussion on establishing ISRO's ground station in Australia

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 June 2022 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

ISRO has also assured support in capacity building to the Dominican Republic

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Australian Space Agency (ASA) held a virtual meeting on Tuesday during which they reviewed space cooperation and discussed potential areas of working together. Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS) and ISRO Chairman S Somanath and ASA Head Enrico Palermo steered the discussion from respective sides.

Both leaders expressed happiness over the progress in the ongoing discussion on establishing ISRO's ground station in Australia to support the Gaganyaan mission.

"They also discussed on other potential areas of working together including Australia's International Space Investment initiative; establishing ISRO's ground stations in Australia for satellite data reception and for range and integrity monitoring of NavIC satellites and organising a joint workshop to promote interaction among space entities of both nations", an ISRO statement said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India, David Puig, called on Somanath at ISRO headquarters here on Tuesday.

Puig expressed strong desire to learn from India's vast experience in harnessing the benefits of space technology for national development through access to satellite data, training and capacity building in space technology applications, according to ISRO.

"ISRO/DoS assured all possible support in capacity building in Dominican Republic through training programmes, joint activities such as small satellites and remote sensing applications", the statement added.

Further reading: ISRO, ASA, Space, Indian Space Research Organisation, Australian Space Agency
‘It's a Scam’: Epic Games CEO Warns Against Investing in Fortnite Cryptocurrency

