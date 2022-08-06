Technology News
loading

Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014

The object is estimated to be some half-metre wide and researchers have used catalog data on the object’s trajectory to dig out information on it.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 August 2022 15:49 IST
Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The meteorite has still kept scientists puzzled about its origin

Highlights
  • Meteor crashed into the ocean off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014
  • The object is estimated to be some half-metre wide
  • it could belong to a place beyond our solar system

A mysterious object from space crashed into the ocean off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014. Called the CNEOS 2014-01-08, the meteorite has still kept scientists puzzled about its origin but initially, it was speculated that it could be an interstellar object. After its discovery, researchers namely then graduate Amir Siraj, and Harvard professor Avi Loeb first suspected its possible interstellar origin. Now, they are chalking up plans to scan the ocean floor for the object and have described their idea in a new research paper.

The object is estimated to be some half-metre wide and researchers have used catalog data on the object's trajectory to dig out information on it. They noted the high heliocentric velocity of the object and concluded that it could belong to a place beyond our solar system. This meant that with such speed, it was indicative that the meteorite was not bound by the gravity of the Sun. Siraj and Loeb used data from a US Department of Defense spy satellite to measure the object's impact on Earth.

However, the satellite is used for monitoring Earthly military activities and the exact error values of measurement taken by it are not in the public domain. Hence, this makes it difficult to confidently declare CNEOS 2014-01-08 as an interstellar object.

The findings of Siraj and Loeb were echoed by the US Space Force's Space Operations Command's Chief Scientist, Joel Mozer in 2019. He, after analysing the data on the object “confirmed that the velocity estimate reported to NASA is sufficiently accurate to indicate an interstellar trajectory.”

6/ “I had the pleasure of signing a memo with @ussfspoc's Chief Scientist, Dr. Mozer, to confirm that a previously-detected interstellar object was indeed an interstellar object, a confirmation that assisted the broader astronomical community.” pic.twitter.com/PGlIOnCSrW

— U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) April 7, 2022

Now, researchers have aimed at searching for the fragments of the meteorite that could be scattered on the ocean floor. For this, the tracking data from the satellite and wind and ocean current data can help narrow down their search.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Interstellar Object, Ocean, Meteorite
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Deals on Our Top Rated Phones
New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
  2. Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far
  3. Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
  4. Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
  5. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  6. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
  7. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' to Mark 75 Years of Country's Independence
  9. Greek Government Rocked by Resignations Amid Long-Simmering Surveillance Scandal
  10. Tesla to Face US Agency Probe Into Two Crashes That Killed Motorcyclists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.