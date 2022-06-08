Technology News
loading

Government Notifies Green Open Access Rules 2022 to Promote Renewable Energy Projects

The government says there will be transparency in the approval process of open access applications.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 June 2022 13:13 IST
Government Notifies Green Open Access Rules 2022 to Promote Renewable Energy Projects

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Thomas Coker

The Green Open Access Rules 2022 were notified on June 6

Highlights
  • The government has notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022
  • The rules will accelerate renewable energy programs in India
  • Consumers can now demand green power from power distribution companies

The government on Tuesday said it has notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022 to further accelerate India's renewable energy programmes. These rules are notified for promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including through waste-to-energy plants. It enables a simplified procedure for the open access to green power, the power ministry said in a statement.

"In order to further accelerate our ambitious renewable energy programmes, with the end goal of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and green energy for all, Green Open Access Rules 2022 have been notified on June 6, 2022," the ministry said.

Consumers can now demand green power from discoms (power distribution companies), it said, adding, "Every consumer becomes stakeholder to contribute in achieving India's commitment of 500GW of non-fossil fuel by 2030." As per the rules, the green open access is allowed to any consumer and the limit of open access transaction has been reduced from 1MW to 100kW for green energy in order to enable small consumers also to purchase renewable power through open access.

There will be transparency in the approval process of the open access applications. As per the rules, the approvals are to be granted in 15 days or else it will be deemed to have been approved subject to fulfilment of technical requirements. It will be through a national portal.

On the tariff, the statement said: "The tariff for the green energy shall be determined separately by the appropriate commission, which shall comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges, if any, and service charges covering the prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy to the consumers." The rules will help streamline the overall approval process for granting open access, including timely approval, to improve predictability of cash flows for renewable power producers. It will also bring uniformity in the application procedure.

The rules provide certainty on open access charges to be levied on green energy open access consumers, which includes transmission charges, wheeling charges, cross-subsidy surcharge and standby charges.

Cap on increasing the cross-subsidy surcharge as well as the removal of additional surcharge not only incentivises the consumers to go green but also addresses the issues that have hindered the growth of open access in India.

Consumers will be given certificates if they consume green power. Cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge shall not be applicable, if green energy is utilised for production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Besides, there shall be a uniform renewable purchase obligation on all obligated entities in the area of a distribution licensees.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Green Open Access Rules
Australian Antitrust Regulator Sues Airbnb for Misleading Customers to Pay More Than Advertised

Related Stories

Government Notifies Green Open Access Rules 2022 to Promote Renewable Energy Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
  2. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. All You Need to Know About Ms. Marvel, the New Marvel Series
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  7. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  8. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  9. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  10. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber, Google’s Waymo Collaborate to Introduce Driverless Trucks Across the US
  2. Government Notifies Green Open Access Rules 2022 to Promote Renewable Energy Projects
  3. Australian Antitrust Regulator Sues Airbnb for Misleading Customers to Pay More Than Advertised
  4. Xiaomi 12S Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Variant Allegedly Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site
  5. Ms. Marvel Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Announced, Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. YouTube TV Getting 5.1 Surround Sound Support on Android TV, Google TV, Roku
  8. Singapore Firm ADDX Says Will Recognise Cryptocurrency Assets of Accredited Investors
  9. Ms. Marvel: Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Episode 4, Episode 5, or Both
  10. RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI for Easy Transaction, to Start With RuPay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.