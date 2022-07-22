Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Incredible Video Zooming Through Space Reveals How James Webb Captured Image Of A Dying Star

Incredible Video Zooming Through Space Reveals How James Webb Captured Image Of A Dying Star

James Webb telescope was constructed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp and was launched to space in December 2021.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 22 July 2022 13:44 IST
Incredible Video Zooming Through Space Reveals How James Webb Captured Image Of A Dying Star

James Webb telescope captured the image of a dying star.

Highlights
  • The video shows the dazzling image of Southern Ring Nebula
  • The image was among the images released by NASA last week
  • James Webb was made fully operational last week

A fascinating new video has offered viewers the chance to peer deep into the universe as the new super space telescope James Webb zooms in on a dying star. The footage reveals how the James Webb telescope captured the dazzling, unprecedented image of planetary nebula NGC 3132, known as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is more than 2,000 light-years away from the Earth. The video has been posted on Twitter by the Canadian Space Agency explaining how the telescope focused on its target.

"This video zooms through space to reveal @nasawebb's image of the Southern Ring Nebula, 2000 light-years from Earth. Canada's Fine Guidance Sensor allowed the telescope to point at and focus on its target. Credit:  NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and the Webb ERO Production Team," the tweet said.

 

 

The Southern Ring Nebula can be seen almost face-on in the image.

The image was among the images released by NASA last week. Despite being called a "planetary nebula", Southern Ring actually has nothing to do with planets. Instead it is a giant expanding sphere of gas and dust that has been lit up by a dying star at its heart.

The image clearly showed the stars and their layers of light captured by the Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

James Webb telescope was constructed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp and was launched to space for NASA and its European and Canadian counterparts in December 2021 from French Guiana.

Fully operational since last week, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built, with astronomers confident it will herald a new era of discovery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb, James Webb Telescope, James Webb Telescope Images
Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.5 Billion to Speed Up Growth in Healthcare Sector

Related Stories

Incredible Video Zooming Through Space Reveals How James Webb Captured Image Of A Dying Star
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  4. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2022 Announced: How to Check Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  6. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able Online Status: Report
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pre-Orders to Go Live Today in India Today: Launch Offers, Price
  3. Digital Services to Add Several Billion Dollars in Revenue in Coming Years, Airtel Chairman Says
  4. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2022 Announced: How to Check Online via DigiLocker, Websites, SMS
  5. Amazon Looking to Expand Satellite Internet Project Kuiper to India
  6. Incredible Video Zooming Through Space Reveals How James Webb Captured Image Of A Dying Star
  7. Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.5 Billion to Speed Up Growth in Healthcare Sector
  8. CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business
  9. Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  10. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Online Status: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.