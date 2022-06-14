Technology News
loading

Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought

Female brains were 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer on average than male brains.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 June 2022 18:44 IST
Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought

Photo Credit: Pixabay / The Digital Artist

In healthy participants, brain temperature ranged from 36.1 degrees Celsius to 40.9 degrees Celsius

Highlights
  • Some areas of brain can reach temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius
  • MRS had not been utilised to investigate how brain temperature varies
  • The results of the study were published in the journal Brain

Our human brain performs a variety of activities and functions throughout the day. The temperature of human brain keeps changing throughout out the day. Now, according to new research, the normal temperature of the human brain swings significantly more than previously assumed, and this could be an indication of good brain function. The study states that some areas of the deep brain can reach temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, albeit this varies depending on sex, time of day, and other factors. When compared to this, the average oral temperature in humans is normally less than 37 degrees Celsius. Researchers believe that this isn't an indication of malfunction, but rather evidence that the brain is functioning normally. Data from brain-injured patients in intensive care, where direct brain monitoring is commonly required, has previously been used in human brain temperature studies.

Using a brain scanning tool called magnetic resonance spectroscopy, researchers were recently able to detect brain temperature in healthy persons (MRS). However, till now, MRS had not been utilised to investigate how brain temperature varies during the day, or how one's 'body clock' influences this.

The new study is the first to build a 4D map of healthy human brain temperature. By displaying how much brain temperature changes by brain area, age, gender and time of day, this chart disproves a number of previously held ideas.

The study also looked at data from traumatic brain injury patients, finding that the presence of daily brain temperature cycles are highly linked to survival. These findings may aid in the diagnosis, prognosis and therapy of brain injuries.

The results of the study were published in the journal Brain.

The report states that “to interpret patient analyses”, the researchers “recruited 40 healthy adults (20 males, 20 females, 20–40 years) for brain thermometry using magnetic resonance spectroscopy”. On a single day, participants were scanned in the morning, afternoon, and late evening.

In healthy participants, brain temperature ranged from 36.1 degrees Celsius to 40.9 degrees Celsius, states the report.

Female brains were 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer on average than male brains. Because most females were scanned in the post-ovulation phase of their cycle, their brain temperature was roughly 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer than females measured in the pre-ovulation phase. This difference was most likely caused by the menstrual cycle.

Dr John O'Neill, Group Leader at the MRC Laboratory for Molecular Biology, told UK Research and Innovation that the most striking discovery is that the healthy human brain can achieve temperatures that would be diagnosed as fever elsewhere in the body. In the past, such high temperatures have been measured in persons with brain injuries, but they were considered to be caused by the injury. The researchers discovered that the temperature of the brain dips before people go to sleep at night and rises during the day. There's evidence to suspect that daily variance is linked to long-term brain health, which is something the researchers like to look at next.

The researchers are now hoping that the 4D brain temperature map can be used as a reference guide for what a healthy brain should look like. However, much more data from a far bigger group of people is needed to make it truly useful.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brain temperature, human brain, body temperature
EV Automakers in US Request Government to Remove Tax Cap on Purchasing Electric Cars
Amazon Faces Partial Outage as Thousands of Users Experience Difficulty While Logging In: Report
Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  3. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  5. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
  8. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  10. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
  2. Apple Watch to Help Rune Labs Monitor Parkinson’s Patients, US FDA Gives Clearance
  3. Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
  4. Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer Data From Android to iPhone: How to Do the Migration
  6. Artificial Materials Can Be Made Transparent or Completely Invisible Using Revolutionary Technology
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging
  8. Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Measures for Child Safety, Allows Parents to Set Screen Time on Platform
  10. Google Disagrees With Engineer Who Claimed LaMDA AI Chatbot Had Become Sentient, Sent Him on Leave
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.