Technology News
loading

Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust

NASA scientists found that NGC 7172 is a Seyfert galaxy having an intensely luminous active galactic nucleus.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 April 2022 14:09 IST
Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @nasahubble

Tendrils of dark dust threading across the spiral galaxy NGC 7172

Highlights
  • Hubble Space Telescope captured this image using two instruments
  • Hubble has been observing space for more than three decades
  • James Webb Telescope is the most powerful observatory ever sent to space

NASA's Hubble telescope, which helped scientists discover some of the amazing aspects of space, has captured a stunning view of an active black hole covered behind tendrils of dark dust. The black hole lies in the spiral galaxy NGC 7172, located about 110 million light-years away from Earth in the ancient, but small constellation Piscis Austrinus. The dark dust passes through the centre of the galaxy, obscuring its luminous heart. This makes NGC 7172 appear to be nothing more than a normal spiral galaxy when viewed from the side, the agency said.

When dust and gas fall into the galaxy's central supermassive black hole, it emits bright rays of light.  Also, NASA scientists have found that NGC 7172 is a Seyfert galaxy — marked by an intensely luminous active galactic nucleus. In fact, a galaxy with an active galactic nucleus is able to produce more radiation than the entire rest of the galaxy. Seyfert galaxies are named after American astronomer Carl K. Seyfert, who first called attention to this class of galaxies in 1944.

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured this image using two instruments ­— its Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3. The data was then combined to get this image, according to NASA.

A joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency, Hubble has been observing space for more than three decades. Having an unobstructed view of the universe, the telescope has made more than 1.3 million observations so far.

But it is ageing. And NASA has already launched its successor — James Webb Space Telescope. The $10-billion (roughly Rs. 75,785 crore) James Webb is the most powerful observatory ever sent to space. It is currently undergoing the deployment process and is likely to start science observations by summer this year. The James Webb is also a joint project between the American and European space agencies. Its aim is to shed new light on the origin of the universe and how it evolved.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, Black Hole, James Webb
Google Docs Introduces Emoji Reactions in Latest Workspace Update
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails

Related Stories

Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.