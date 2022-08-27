Technology News
loading

Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study

The study established that a part of the brain, which controls head direction, coordinates with the part that controls eye movements during REM sleep.

Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 August 2022 13:16 IST
Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rapid eye movement (REP) sleep is a period of sleep when your eyes move under your eyelids

Highlights
  • REM sleep is considered a period when people see vivid dreams
  • The team observed mice, who are known for experiencing REM sleep
  • The team used small, implanted probes to record the neural activity

The movement of the eye, during sleep, may reflect where you're looking in a dream, suggest a new study by researchers at the University of California. Rapid eye movement (REP) sleep, a period of sleep when your eyes move under your eyelids, has long been a subject of fascination for researchers around the world. While REM sleep is also considered a period when people see vivid dreams, there has not been a concrete study to establish a correlation between the movement of eyes in sleep and vivid dreams.

Past studies attempted to address the relation between the two factors by monitoring the eye movements of people as they slept and waking them up to ask what they were dreaming of.

However, the studies led to contradictory results, possibly due to the inaccurate reporting of the dreams and the technical limitation to match a given eye movement to a specific moment in a self-reported dream.

The new study, by researchers at the University of California, attempted to measure the dream through the electrical activity of a sleeping brain. Instead of humans, the team observed mice, who are known for experiencing REM sleep. The study was published in the journal Science.

The researchers have observed the activity of nerve cells in mice's thalamus, a sort of internal compass that is responsible for pointing the head in a particular direction. The research team used small, implanted probes to record the neural activity of the mice when they were awake. With a series of cameras, they also captured every dart and blink of their eyes.

The sensors remained active when the mice were asleep and saccades, a rapid movement of the eye between fixation points established during the waking period, were then used to determine the relationship between the movement of the eye during REM and the intended direction in their mental world.

The finding showed that the eye movement direction in sleeping mice exactly matched changes in the head's direction, just like the gaze shift in mice when they are awake. This meant that eye movements during REM sleep may disclose gaze shifts in the virtual world of dreams, providing a window into the cognitive processes happening in the dream.

The study was able to establish that a part of the brain that controls the sense of head direction coordinates with the part that controls eye movements, in REM sleep.

Researchers said that they were confident that the study could be a breakthrough in understanding the brain's function during sleep.

 

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: REM Sleep, Dreams, Sleeping Cycle
Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets
Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  8. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  9. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  10. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details
  4. Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets
  6. NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region
  7. Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
  8. Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
  9. US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple
  10. Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.