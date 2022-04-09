Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light Years Away

Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light-Years Away

HD1, with a mass 100 million times that of the Sun, was spotted after almost 1,200 hours of observation.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 April 2022 11:16 IST
Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: Harikane et al

HD1 is located 13.5 billion light-years away

Highlights
  • HD1 shines brightly in ultraviolet light
  • It indicates that the galaxy is teeming with activity
  • GN-z11 is the currently known farthest galaxy

Researchers have discovered what they believe to be the farthest astronomical object yet discovered: HD1, a galaxy candidate estimated to be 13.5 billion light-years away. That's an incredible 100 million light-years away from the currently known farthest galaxy, GN-z11. HD1 shines brightly in ultraviolet light, indicating that the galaxy is teeming with activity. As a result, scientists are speculating that it could be a starburst galaxy, or one that generates stars at a rapid rate. However, subsequent examination revealed that the galaxy candidate was creating more than 100 stars every year, 10 times the rate of typical starburst galaxies.

The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers, including experts from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.

The team of researchers has two suggestions. First, HD1 could be creating stars at an incredible rate, and it could even be home to Population III stars, the universe's first stars, which have never been seen before. Second, HD1 could also be home to a supermassive black hole with a mass 100 million times that of our Sun.

The finding was reported in the Astrophysical Journal (ApJ). The researchers have begun to hypothesise on what the galaxy is in an accompanying report published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) Letters.

Fabio Pacucci, the lead author of the MNRAS study and co-author of the discovery paper on ApJ, said in a statement that answering questions on the nature of a source that is so far away was equivalent to “guessing the nationality of a ship from the flag it flies, while being faraway ashore, with the vessel in the middle of a gale and dense fog.” Pacucci said that some of the flag's colours and shapes could be seen, but not all of them. In the end, it's a long process of study and elimination of implausible scenarios.

On Population III stars, Pacucci said that the universe's earliest population of stars was more massive, brighter, and hotter than today's stars. If we suppose that the stars created in HD1 are these early, or Population III stars, the features of the galaxy can be better described.

HD1 was discovered after nearly 1,200 hours of observation using the Subaru Telescope, VISTA Telescope, UK Infrared Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HD1, Galaxy, Farthese Galaxy
Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked
Elon Musk to Meet With Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Joining Board
Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light-Years Away
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  2. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Confirmed
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  8. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  9. iQoo Z6 Pro Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live for IMAX, 4DX Across India
  2. Ukraine Crisis: Acer Suspends Business in Russia
  3. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build Vehicle Designed to Be a Robotaxi
  4. Astronomers May Have Discovered Universe’s Most Distant Galaxy, Located 13.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  5. Tesla, Block, Blockstream to Mine Bitcoin Off Solar Power in Texas
  6. Google Antitrust Case: US Judge Not Convinced Company’s Conduct Will Get Sanction
  7. Elon Musk to Meet With Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Joining Board
  8. Twitter Account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Office Hacked
  9. Ax-1: SpaceX, Axiom Launch First Private Mission for International Space Station
  10. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.