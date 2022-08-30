Technology News
loading

Gravity Has Remained the Same for the Entire Age of the Universe: Study

The distortion of space-time by a gravitational lens helps scientists to know the strength of gravity.

Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 August 2022 12:43 IST
Gravity Has Remained the Same for the Entire Age of the Universe: Study

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Hristo Fidanov

As per Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, the curvature of space-time gets altered due to gravity

Highlights
  • Scientists grew skeptical of the Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
  • This skepticism spawned theory that space is filled with invisible mass
  • The research team observed galaxies up to 5 billion light-years away

The universe is believed to be constantly expanding since the Big Bang. This expansion rate was said to be relatively consistent for the first eight years due to gravitational force. However, some missions revealed that the expansion has been accelerating in the last five billion years. Many attributed this acceleration to either a mysterious force called Dark Energy or a change in gravity. But, a new study suggests that the nature of gravity has remained constant for the entire history of the universe. As per Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, the curvature of space-time gets altered due to gravity. This theory has proven accurate in predicting a host of phenomena in the universe including the existence of black holes and gravitational lensing.

Despite this, scientists grew skeptical of the theory when they noticed some discrepancies. One of those was that the gravitational effects of massive cosmic structures were not in line with their observed mass. This skepticism spawned the theory that space is filled with invisible mass. The expansion of the cosmos, meanwhile, gave rise to the theory of Dark Energy and the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (Lambda CDM) cosmological model.

To make things clearer, researchers from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) Collaboration have used the Cerro Telolo Inter-American Observatory's Victor M. Blanco 4-metre telescope in Chile and observed galaxies up to 5 billion light-years away. With this, they aimed at determining if gravity has changed in the past 5 billion years.

The team observed the images and noticed the subtle distortions in them due to dark matter. This distortion of space-time by a gravitational lens helps scientists to know the strength of gravity. The DES team too utilised this method and measured the shapes of more than 100 million galaxies with all their observations matching the predictions of the General Relativity theory.

The findings were published in a paper in the American Physical Society journal Physical Review D.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark Matter, Gravity, Galaxy
Oppo A57e India Pricing, Renders Leak Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Brahmāstra, Avatar, Vikram Vedha, and More: September Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Related Stories

Gravity Has Remained the Same for the Entire Age of the Universe: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  6. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.