Technology News
loading

Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study

The tundra soil is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus and contains large amounts of biomass stored as methane in the frozen ground.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 May 2022 13:02 IST
Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study

Photo Credit: Alfred Wegener Institute/Stefan Kruse

The treeline for Siberian larch forests is steadily advancing to the north

Highlights
  • Siberian tundra is the frozen lands near the Arctic Circle
  • It could disappear by mid-millennium if temperatures continue to rise
  • Only 30 percent of today's tundra could be saved

Global warming is posing an existential threat to the Siberian tundra, the frozen lands near the Arctic Circle, researchers have said in a new study. The researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research, Germany, prepared a computer simulation of how global warming could affect the tundra -- a special ecosystem consisting of dwarf shrubs, sedges, grasses, mosses and lichens. They said that the tundra could virtually disappear by mid-millennium if temperatures continued to grow rapidly. In the best-case scenario, only 30 percent of today's tundra could be saved, they said. This is bound to have serious consequences for the planet.

The tundra soil is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus and contains large amounts of biomass stored as methane in the frozen ground, which becomes a carbon sink for the planet. But global warming is leading to a rapid rise in temperatures in the Arctic. As a result, the treeline for Siberian larch forests is steadily advancing to the north, invading the tundra biodiversity. If the tundra disappears in the coming decades, a huge carbon sink for the planet will also disappear with it.

Researchers said only consistent climate protection measures will allow roughly 30 percent of the Siberian tundra to survive to mid-millennium. In all other, less favourable scenarios, the unique habitat is likely to disappear entirely. They have released their finding in the journal eLife.

“For the Arctic Ocean and the sea ice, the current and future warming will have serious consequences,” Prof Ulrike Herzschuh, a co-author of the study said. “In the worst-case scenario, there will be virtually no tundra left by the middle of the millennium.”

For their simulation, Prof Herzschuh and AWI modeller Dr Stefan Kruse employed the AWI vegetation model LAVESI, which Dr Krusay said could “very realistically” depict the advancing treeline in a warming climate.

Researchers have found that the larch forests could spread northward at a rate of up to 30 kilometres per decade and the tundra habitat, which can't shift to colder regions due to the adjacent Arctic Ocean, would increasingly decrease. In the majority of scenarios the researchers simulated, they found that only 6 percent of today's tundra would remain by mid-millennium. If we implement aggressive measures to reduce greenhouse gases, roughly 30 percent could be saved.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tundra, Siberian Tundra
Elon Musk to Explain Delay in Reporting Twitter Stocks Buy, Says US Regulators
Indian Hackers Reportedly Used by Israeli Private Investigator in Job for Russian Oligarchs
Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  5. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  10. Stranger Things 4 Release Dates Unveiled, Season 5 Will End Netflix Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study
  2. Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe
  3. Tether Expands Into Latin America With Peso-Pegged Stablecoin Launch
  4. SpiceJet Says Q4 2021 Earnings Delayed Due to Ransomware Attack on IT Systems
  5. Tesla Fire in Vancouver Being Probed, Says Canada Auto Safety Agency
  6. Indian Hackers Reportedly Used by Israeli Private Investigator in Job for Russian Oligarchs
  7. Elon Musk to Explain Delay in Reporting Twitter Stocks Buy, Says US Regulators
  8. Texas Shooter Discussed Buying Guns in Direct Messages, Says Texas Authorities
  9. Russia Says Cases Opened Against Google, Others For Personal Data Legislation Violation
  10. Infinix Note 12 India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.