Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Gemini South’s GHOST Spectrograph Captures Optical Light Spectrum From Chemically Complex Star

Gemini South’s GHOST Spectrograph Captures Optical Light Spectrum From Chemically Complex Star

Gemini South is one of the world’s most powerful optical-Infrared telescopes located on the Andes, Chile

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 July 2022 13:55 IST
Gemini South’s GHOST Spectrograph Captures Optical Light Spectrum From Chemically Complex Star

Photo Credit: NOIRLab

The two GHOST spectra from the star HD 222925 captured by the Gemini South telescope

Highlights
  • Spectrographs like the GHOST are crucial instruments used in astronomy
  • A spectrograph can capture detailed information about a star
  • The GHOST is around 10 times more powerful than the older GMOS

The Gemini South telescope's GHOST, or the Gemini High-Resolution Optical SpecTrograph, has captured its first light image of a chemically complex star. Gemini South is one of the world's most powerful optical-infrared telescopes that is located on the Andes mountain in Chile. The telescope's potential was improved after it was equipped with the GHOST spectroscope. Now, the cutting-edge instrument has captured light from a star and produced a high-resolution image featuring an optical spectrum of the light emitted by the celestial body.

The observed star, HD 222925, is a bright and chemically complex celestial body located over 1,400 light years away. It is in the direction of the southern hemisphere constellation Tucana and the GHOST instrument has been employed to observe such objects in space. 

“This is an exciting milestone for astronomers around the globe who rely on Gemini South to study the Universe from this exceptional vantage point in Chile. Once this next-generation instrument is commissioned, GHOST will be an essential component of the astronomers toolbox,” said Jennifer Lotz, Director of Gemini Observatory.

Spectrographs like the GHOST are crucial instruments in the field of astronomy. High-resolution cameras help peer into distant galaxies and stars and click their intricate pictures. Whereas, a spectrograph is efficient in capturing detailed information about their chemical composition, rotation, motion, and ancient counterparts located deep in the universe.

The GHOST is around 10 times more powerful than Gemini South's other major optical spectrograph named Gemini Multi-Object Spectrographs (GMOS). It is the most sensitive high-resolution spectrograph across the full optical wavelength range among all other comparably sized telescopes currently in operation.

With its immense potential, GHOST is expected to provide follow-up on the key observations made so far and information on targets that have emerged in ongoing and future surveys.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GHOST, Gemini South, Telescope
Even if TikTok and Other Apps Are Collecting Your Data, What Are the Actual Consequences?
Delhi Metro Awards 300 Permits for E-Autos Driven by Women for Last-Mile Commuter Connectivity

Related Stories

Gemini South’s GHOST Spectrograph Captures Optical Light Spectrum From Chemically Complex Star
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.