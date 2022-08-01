Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 3D Printed Passive Gripper Helps Factory Robots Change Gears, Easily Pick Up Any Object, Research Shows

3D-Printed Passive Gripper Helps Factory Robots Change Gears, Easily Pick Up Any Object, Research Shows

The passive grippers were able to pick up 20 of 22 objects, including a drill, tennis ball, doorstop-shaped wedge, and a 3D-printed rabbit.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 August 2022 16:00 IST
3D-Printed Passive Gripper Helps Factory Robots Change Gears, Easily Pick Up Any Object, Research Shows

Photo Credit: University of Washington

The tool can design a 3D-printable passive gripper and calculate the best path to pick up an object

Highlights
  • Robots cannot easily transition to changes in routine activities
  • A robot can pick up anything if its grippers are modified for the task
  • A new tool can design a 3D printed gripper that can pick up any object

When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, automakers like Ford swiftly changed their production priorities from cars to masks and ventilators. These businesses relied on assembly-line workers for the changeover. As robots are confined to their routine activities, it would have been too difficult for them to make this transition. If a robot's grippers could be changed depending on the task, it could theoretically pick up practically anything. These grippers might be passive, picking up objects without altering their shape, like the tongs on a forklift, to reduce costs. A team from the University of Washington developed a new tool that can design a passive gripper that is 3D-printed and can determine the most effective way to pick up an object.

The scientists put this technique to the test on 22 objects, including a drill, tennis ball, doorstop-shaped wedge, and a 3D-printed rabbit. For 20 of these objects, the designed grippers and routes worked as intended. The wedge and a pyramid with a curving keyhole were two of these. Both forms are difficult for various kinds of grippers to pick up.

These results will be presented by the team on August 11 at SIGGRAPH 2022.

Senior author Adriana Schulz said, “We still produce most of our items with assembly lines, which are really great but also very rigid. The pandemic showed us that we need to have a way to easily repurpose these production lines. Our idea is to create custom tooling for these manufacturing lines. That gives us a very simple robot that can do one task with a specific gripper. And then when I change the task, I just replace the gripper.”

Historically, since passive grippers can't modify to fit the things they are picking up, objects have been made to fit a particular gripper. Jeffrey Lipton, the co-author of the paper, and assistant professor of mechanical engineering at UW, said that the tongs on a forklift were the most effective passive gripper in the entire world. However, the downside was that forklift tongs were only effective with specified forms, like pallets, “which means anything you want to grip needs to be on a pallet”.

A gripper could collide with the thing while picking it up if it were designed incorrectly. The researchers came up with a few crucial insights to tackle this problem. For the object to remain stable in the grip, the gripper's points of contact with the object are crucial. This arrangement of points is known as the grip configuration, said the study's primary author Milin Kodnongbua, a UW freshman. Kodnongbua added that additionally, the gripper must contact the object at those specified spots and connect those contact points to the robot arm as a single solid entity.

While building a new gripper and trajectory, the team first fed the computer a 3D model of the object and its orientation in space. Once the computer discovered a satisfactory match, it gave out two sets of instructions — one with the trajectory for the robot arm once the gripper has been manufactured and attached, and the other with the directions for a 3D printer to make the gripper.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Factory robots, robotic gripper, University of Washington research
Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack
Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
3D-Printed Passive Gripper Helps Factory Robots Change Gears, Easily Pick Up Any Object, Research Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Reliance Jio Top Bidder as 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Infinix InBook X1 Slim Review: All the Essentials at the Right Price
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of August 3 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report
  2. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report
  4. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  6. India’s Passenger Vehicle Makers See Double Digit Growth Amid Improvement in Chip Shortage Issue: Details
  7. Chainalysis Launches Subsidiary to Assist US Government Agencies in Investigating Crypto Crimes
  8. Centre Undertakes Series of Reform Measures to Make India Global Drone Hub by 2030, MoS Civil Aviation Says
  9. Aeva to Sell Industrial Sensors to German Firm for Self-Driving Mining Trucks, Automated Manufacturing
  10. US Said to Consider Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chip Manufacturers: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.