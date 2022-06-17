Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Identify Molecule That Cuts Appetite, Lowers Obesity in Mice; Could Help Develop 'Workout Pill'

Scientists Identify Molecule That Cuts Appetite, Lowers Obesity in Mice; Could Help Develop 'Workout Pill'

When administered to mice, the molecule resulted in lowered caloric intake and reduced body weight over a 10-day period.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 June 2022 18:00 IST
Scientists Identify Molecule That Cuts Appetite, Lowers Obesity in Mice; Could Help Develop 'Workout Pill'

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Milan Csizmadia

The molecule was discovered following an analysis of blood plasma compounds from mice after a workout

Highlights
  • Exercising mice produce a molecule that cuts appetite and reduce obesity
  • It was found to reduce food intake by over 50 percent in a 12-hour period
  • Scientists could eventually help people who cannot get enough exercise

Physical exercise offers a wide range of benefits for the human body. Scientists might now be closer to figuring out how to deliver the benefits of exercise in just a single pill. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have identified a molecule produced after an intense regimen of physical exercise, which is responsible for reducing both food intake and obesity in mice. Understanding how these physiological processes work could one day help in the development of a medication for people unable to get enough exercise.

“Regular exercise has been proven to help weight loss, regulate appetite and improve the metabolic profile, especially for people who are overweight and obese,” said co-corresponding author Dr. Yong Xu, Professor, Associate Director for Basic Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine. “If we can understand the mechanism by which exercise triggers these benefits, then we are closer to helping many people improve their health,” he added.

“We wanted to understand how exercise works at the molecular level to be able to capture some of its benefits,” said Dr. Jonathan Long, co-author of the study which was published in Nature on June 15.

Citing a potential benefit of the research, he explained, “For example, older or frail people who cannot exercise enough, may one day benefit from taking a medication that can help slow down osteoporosis, heart disease or other conditions.” 

Scientists at the Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford School of Medicine conducted an analysis of blood plasma compounds from mice, following an intense regimen of physical exercise. The researchers identified a modified amino acid called Lac-Phe, which prompted a reduction in food intake by over 50 percent in a 12-hour period. When administered to the mice, Lac-Phe resulted in lowered caloric intake and reduced body weight over a 10-day period.

The scientists will now study how Lac-Phe mediates its effects in the body, including the brain, according to Xu. “Our goal is to learn to modulate this exercise pathway for therapeutic interventions,” he added.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Exercise, Workout, Medication, Obesity, Workout Pill, Weight Loss
Google's Russian Subsidiary Reportedly Submits Bankruptcy Declaration
Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock System Helping Researchers Detect Alzheimer’s: Here’s How

Related Stories

Scientists Identify Molecule That Cuts Appetite, Lowers Obesity in Mice; Could Help Develop 'Workout Pill'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  9. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.