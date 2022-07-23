Technology News
loading

Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy

The team analysed the mummy of one of the nobles who is believed to have died in 1586 at the age of 48.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 July 2022 17:46 IST
Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy

Photo Credit: Division of Paleopathology of the University of PISA

Researchers reconstructed ancient genome by using gallstone of 16th-century Italian mummy

Highlights
  • E.coli doesn't lead to pandemics
  • Such types of bacteria hole up inside our bodies
  • They usually attack in conditions like stress, immunodeficiency, or illne

E.coli is a type of bacteria that has been a major health concern and has led to numerous deaths. While the bacterium is found in the intestines of healthy humans and animals, the history of its evolution has remained unknown. Now, researchers, at McMaster University, have successfully reconstructed the first ancient genome of E.coli by using the gallstone of a 16th-century Italian mummy. E.coli doesn't lead to pandemics and is rather referred to as a commensal. Such types of bacteria hole up inside our bodies and wait to attack the host when it becomes vulnerable. They usually attack in conditions like stress, immunodeficiency, or illness.

Pandemic like the Black Death, which claimed roughly 200 million deaths across the globe, is well documented. But, there is no historical data available on the lives lost to E.coli, even when the bacterium has also impacted human health significantly.

“A strict focus on pandemic-causing pathogens as the sole narrative of mass mortality in our past misses the large burden that stems from opportunistic commensals driven by the stress of lives lived,” said evolutionary geneticist Hendrik Poinar, director of McMaster's Ancient DNA Centre and a principal investigator at the university's Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research.

In the study, published in Communication Biology, researchers aimed at creating the 400-year-old ancestor of E.coli that would give them an insight into its evolution so far. They used fragments from mummified bodies of a group of Italian nobles that were unearthed form the Abbey of Saint Domenico Maggiore in Naples in 1983.

The team analysed the mummy of one of the nobles who is believed to have died in 1586 at the age of 48. Researchers also noted that the individual had gallstones and suffered chronic inflammation of the gallbladder due to this.

“When we were examining these remains, there was no evidence to say this man had E. coli. Unlike an infection like smallpox, there are no physiological indicators. No one knew what it was,” said George Long, a graduate student of bioinformatics at McMaster. Long is also the lead author of the study and conducted the analysis of the mummy.

Researchers have isolated the fragments of the bacterium from the body and used the material to develop the genome. With this, they were able to understand the functions of the genome and now hope to aid other researchers who are in search for such hidden pathogens.

Most forms of E.coli do not pose a danger to their host while they live in their intestines. But, some strains have been found to cause even fatal food poisoning outbreaks and bloodstream infections. In addition, E.coli is adaptable which makes it resistant to treatments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E.coli, Mummy
OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Kicks Off: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Phones
  2. Moto G22 Review: A Missed Opportunity
  3. How to Pre-Order PS5 Digital Edition During July 23 India Restock
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Tech Deals Today
  5. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Details
  8. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  9. Redmi Note 10T 5G review: Going With the Basics
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy
  2. ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System
  3. James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
  4. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  5. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
  7. Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
  8. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Mission, Breaks Annual Launch Record
  9. Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient
  10. PS5 India July 23 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.