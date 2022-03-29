Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter Captures Incredibly Detailed, High Resolution Images Of The Sun

European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter Captures Incredibly Detailed, High-Resolution Images Of The Sun

For comparison, this image has a resolution that is 10 times better than what a 4K TV screen can display.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 March 2022 12:55 IST
European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter Captures Incredibly Detailed, High-Resolution Images Of The Sun

Photo Credit: ESA/ATG Medialab

Scientists stitched together 25 images from the solar orbiter into a mosaic into the full image

Highlights
  • ESA's solar orbiter was at distance of 75 million kilometres from the sun
  • The spacecraft took 25 images with 10 minute exposures
  • ESA's solar orbiter's final image has more than 83 million pixels

The European Space Agency's solar orbiter has taken the highest-resolution image yet of the Sun's full disk and atmosphere, the corona, during its latest close flyby of our home star. The orbiter was at a distance of just 75 million kilometres – half the distance between Earth's average orbit and the Sun – on March 7, when it got the opportunity to take a close look at the Sun. Using its Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), the spacecraft took 25 images, each with a nearly 10-minute exposure. Scientists then stitched together these images into a mosaic to build the full image. The result: an image of the full sun in unprecedented detail.

In total, the final image has more than 83 million pixels. For comparison, it has a resolution ten times better than a 4K TV screen.

esa solar orbiter esa atg medialab inline sun solar esa

The final image of the sun captured by the ESA's solar orbiter contains 83 million pixels
Photo Credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI team

Besides the (EUI), there are multiple imaging instruments onboard the solar orbiter. For instance, the Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE), which captured another image that showed the first full Sun image of its kind in 50 years, and the best one. SPICE collected data in four extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, ESA said.

EUI uses a wavelength of 17 nanometers to photograph the Sun. This reveals the Sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, which has a temperature of around a million degrees Celsius, states ESA.

Scientists hope these images will help them understand various solar events, including solar eruptions. This is of vital importance with potential repercussons on life on Earth. When solar eruptions occur in the direction of Earth, solar particles collide with Earth's magnetic field and sometimes result in geomagnetic storms that can interfere with day-to-day operations of some technologies like power grids and communications towers.

Solar orbiter is a project of international collaboration between ESA and NASA. Spacecraft like solar orbiter and NASA's Parker probe help scientists see the Sun in a way that is not possible from Earth. While the solar orbiter was launched in February 2020, the Parker probe was launched in 2018.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Space Agency, Solar Orbiter, High-resolution images of Sun
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G With 120Hz AMOLED+ Display Launched in India, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Debuts Alongside
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Up for Pre-Orders Globally

Related Stories

European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter Captures Incredibly Detailed, High-Resolution Images Of The Sun
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10A Budget Phone With Up to 128GB Storage Launched
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Renders Leaked: Details
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series Blood
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India
  2. Poco M4 5G Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi 10A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, Up to 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally
  5. Russian Authorities Call to ‘Eliminate Legal Vacuum’ in Crypto Mining, Aim to Regulate Process
  6. Google Hangouts Removed From Google Play Store, App Store Amid Transition to Google Chat
  7. Realme Pad Mini Specifications Listed on E-Commerce Website, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Alienware x15 R2, x17 R2 With 12th Gen Intel Chips, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  9. European Union to Vote on Proposal That Could Make Things Difficult for Non-Custodial Wallets
  10. ‘Names and Addresses Needed’: Coinbase Policy in Canada, Japan, Singapore Refreshed Per Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.