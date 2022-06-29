Technology News
loading

BepiColombo Probe Makes Second Flyby of Mercury to Capture Intricate Geological Features

BepiColombo flew close to the Mercury's surface and used three monitoring cameras (MCAM) to capture detailed black-and-white images of the planet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:35 IST
BepiColombo Probe Makes Second Flyby of Mercury to Capture Intricate Geological Features

Photo Credit: ESA/ BepiColombo

Images of Mercury captured by BepiColombo during the second flyby on June 23

Highlights
  • BepiColombo is a joint project developed by the ESA and JAXA
  • The probe recently completed its closest flyby of Mercury
  • BepiColombo captured close-up images of the planet with three cameras

The European Space Agency's (ESA) BepiColombo mission successfully completed its second flyby of Mercury, capturing 56 intricate images in the process, according to the agency. The joint project developed by the ESA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is tasked with examining the least explored planet in the inner solar system. During its closest approach to Mercury on June 23, the probe was around 200 km above the surface, capturing close-up images of the planet using its three onboard monitoring cameras.

“We have completed our second of six Mercury flybys and will be back this time next year for our third before arriving in Mercury orbit in 2025,” said Emanuela Bordoni, ESA's BepiColombo Deputy Spacecraft Operations Manager.

BepiColombo has been equipped with three monitoring cameras (MCAM) that provide black-and-white pictures in 1,024 x 1,024 pixels resolution. The spacecraft made a close approach to the dark side of the planet. Mercury appeared illuminated in the images taken 5 minutes after the approach where the spacecraft was 800 km away. More pictures were taken after BepiColombo moved farther away from Mercury.

As the spacecraft hovered to the dayside, the Sun had risen over the cratered surface of Mercury due to which the topography of the planet was highlighted in the images captured by BepiColombo.

“I punched the air when the first images came down, and I only got more and more excited after that. The images show beautiful details of Mercury, including one of my favourite craters, Heaney, for which I suggested the name a few years ago,” said Jack Wright, a member of the MCAM team, and a research fellow based at ESA's European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC) in Madrid.

The spacecraft captured the 1550 km wide Caloris basin for the first time with its second flyby. The images feature highly reflective lava floors of the basin against a darker background. The lavas of the Caloris are said to be post-date the formation of the basin, which makes studying it crucial for the BepiColombo probe.

“Mercury flyby 1 images were good, but flyby 2 images are even better,” said David Rothery of the Open University, who is also a member of the MCAM team. He added that the images highlight many scientific goals that can be explored once BepiColombo gets into orbit.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercury, ESA, BepiColombo, BepiColombo Probe, JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, European Space Agency
Twitter India Said to Be Granted Time Till July 4 to Comply With All Past Blocking Orders
Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Related Stories

BepiColombo Probe Makes Second Flyby of Mercury to Capture Intricate Geological Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Carry Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  9. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  10. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop
  2. Samsung Confirms Launch of New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  3. Samsung Foldable Phones Price May Start Around Rs. 60,000 by 2024: Report
  4. Itel Smartwatch 1 ES With 15-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.1 Launched in India: Details
  5. Ambrane Stylo Max Power Bank With 50,000mAh Battery Capacity Launched in India: Details
  6. Russian Parliament Clears Draft Bill That Exempts Digital Assets, Crypto Issuers From VAT
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  8. China's Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Captures Images of Entire Planet of Mars
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  10. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date Set as December 20, 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.