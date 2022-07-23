Technology News
loading

ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System

Valles Marineris, like many other geological features on the red planet, dwarfs all terrestrial analogues.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 July 2022 16:08 IST
ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System

Photo Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

The Valles Marineris, in particular, is 4,000 km long, 200 km wide and up to 7 km deep

Highlights
  • Mars Express captured images of two trenches
  • The 840 km-long Ius Chasma, and the 805 km-long Tithonium Chasma
  • Valles Marineris formed by tectonic plates moving away from each other

The European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter has captured images of portions of the Martian Valles Marineris, the largest system of canyons in the Solar System. Valles Marineris, like many other geological features on the red planet, dwarfs all terrestrial analogues. The Valles Marineris, in particular, is 4,000 km long, 200 km wide and up to 7 km deep. In comparison, the Grand Canyon in North America is just under 450 km long, 16 km wide and under 2 km deep. While the Grand Canyon was formed by erosion by the Colorado River, the Valles Marineris was formed by tectonic plates moving away from each other.

The Mars Express captured images of two trenches that form part of western Valles Marineris, the 840 km-long Ius Chasma, and the 805 km-long Tithonium Chasma. The images, captured by the orbiter, highlight how the top of the Tithonium is covered with darker sand that may have come from the nearby Tharsis volcanic region.

Other observations from the Mars Express show water-bearing sulphate minerals, parallel lines, and debris piles, which indicate a recent landslide, two 3 km tall mountains surrounding sand dunes around Tithonium whose surface has been sharply eroded. The sulphate minerals are especially interesting for scientists, as they may be evidence of the fact that millions of years ago the chasma was once filled with water.

“The gnarly floor of Ius Chasma is equally fascinating. As tectonic plates pulled apart, they appear to have caused jagged triangles of rock to form that look like a row of shark teeth. Over time, these rock formations have collapsed and eroded,” ESA said on its blog.

The Mars Express arrived on Mars in 2003 and has been continually in service for 18 years and 6 months, the second oldest spacecraft in orbit around a planet other than Earth. The mission was granted an extension till December 31, 2022, due to its valuable science retrieval and the highly flexible mission profile that it has been able to undertake.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars Express, ESA, European Space Agency
James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Related Stories

ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Phones
  2. Moto G22 Review: A Missed Opportunity
  3. How to Pre-Order PS5 Digital Edition During July 23 India Restock
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Tech Deals Today
  5. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Details
  8. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  9. Redmi Note 10T 5G review: Going With the Basics
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Genome of E.Coli Bacterium Reconstructed Using Gallstone From 600-Year-Old Mummy
  2. ESA’s Mars Express Shows Views of the Largest Canyon in Our Solar System
  3. James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
  4. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  5. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
  7. Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
  8. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Mission, Breaks Annual Launch Record
  9. Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient
  10. PS5 India July 23 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.