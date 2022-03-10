Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX to Delay Maiden Starship Flight to Focus on Cyber Defence Amid Ukraine Conflict

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Delay Maiden Starship Flight to Focus on Cyber Defence Amid Ukraine Conflict

SpaceX has decided to focus on cyber defence and beat signal jamming for its Starlink terminals deployed in Ukraine.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 March 2022 12:14 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Delay Maiden Starship Flight to Focus on Cyber Defence Amid Ukraine Conflict

Musk said Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system working in parts of Ukraine

Highlights
  • Starship aims to take humans to Moon and Mars
  • NASA has tapped the Starship vehicle to land astronauts on the Moon
  • SpaceX has sent free Starlink terminals to Ukraine

SpaceX will delay the maiden flight of Starship, the spaceship designed to transport humans to Moon and Mars, as it is switching priorities to cyber defence and overcoming signal jamming, CEO Elon Musk said. The tech billionaire did not say what or who was causing these attacks on SpaceX. But Musk and his SpaceX-operated Starlink Internet satellite constellation has been assisting Ukraine to remain online after the Russian invasion. SpaceX has sent free Starlink terminals at the request of the Ukrainian government. Since then, these assets have apparently become a potential target of the Russian forces.

Starlink terminals are designed to beam signals directly to Earth via a network of satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites have been useful in disaster-hit areas where the existing infrastructure was destroyed.

Musk previously said Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system working in parts of Ukraine, “so probability of being targeted is high”. Later, he tweeted that some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed. However, the latest software update has managed to bypass the jamming, he added.

Given the situation, SpaceX has decided to focus on cyber defence and beat signal jamming for the time being and this could delay SpaceX's Moon and Mars plans. “SpaceX reprioritised to cyber defence & overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2,” Musk tweeted.

Starlink V2 is SpaceX's next-generation Starlink system. The latest Starship prototype is awaiting environmental review by the US Federal Aviation Administration. SpaceX said that the fully reusable Starship will be the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to space. SpaceX was hoping to launch the first uncrewed orbital flight of Starship in the next few months but Musk's tweet suggests the delay could be longer. No updated timeline has been shared so far.

NASA has tapped the Starship vehicle to land astronauts on the Moon for its Artemis mission.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Ukraine, Starlink, SpaceX, Russia
Twitter Begins Testing 'Shops' Feature to Grow E-Commerce, to Showcase Up to 50 Products
Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Delay Maiden Starship Flight to Focus on Cyber Defence Amid Ukraine Conflict
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch, TechLife Buds N100 Debut
  2. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE With Triple Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  7. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ First Impressions: The Big Switch
  9. Redmi 10 Set to Launch in India Next Week: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone Dominates List of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in 2021: Counterpoint
  2. US Treasury Launches Campaign to Educate Public About Crypto Risks
  3. Google Play Store, YouTube Suspend Payment-Based Services in Russia
  4. Infinix X3 Smart TV With Dolby Stereo Speakers, HDR10 Support Launched in India
  5. North Korea Said to Launch Satellites to Monitor US and Its Allies
  6. Ukraine Said to Prepare Potential Move of Sensitive Data to Another Country
  7. Auto Industry’s Transition to EVs Needs Safeguard for Workers, Environment: Panel
  8. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch With a Colour Display Launched in India, TechLife Buds N100 Debut Alongside
  9. Redmi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 17: Expected Specifications
  10. SmartLink Smartphone App Helps Deportation Agents Monitor Immigrants at US-Mexico Border
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.